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Trump Slammed After Using Correspondents' Dinner Shooting As Reason For Why He 'Needs' To Build His New Ballroom

Kash Patel, Donald Trump, and Markwayne Mullin press briefing
C-SPAN

Following a shooting incident Saturday night at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, President Trump spoke to reporters to use it as an example of why he "needs" to build his new $400 million White House ballroom—and his MAGA cronies followed suit.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 27, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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A false flag is defined by Webster's dictionary as a hostile act intentionally designed to "manipulate public perception, create false culpability, or justify retaliatory actions." The phrase is getting a workout online by more than conspiracy theorists after a press conference by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on Saturday night.

That night, Trump was slated to attend and speak at his first White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) as President. Each year of his first term and in 2025, he denigrated the WHCD and refused to attend.

He had previously attended in 2011 and 2015, but railed against the event for years after being the butt of jokes told by Democratic President Barack Obama and a number of comedians.

A little after 8:30pm on Saturday night, after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quipped to Fox News there would be "shots fired" during the WHCD, shots were fired in the Washington Hilton where the event was taking place, but not in the rooms being used for the WHCD.

Trump and members of his administration were taken from the Hilton. They convened at the White House where the Trump administration was able to quickly prepare remarks and gather participants for a press conference.

Trump spoke flanked by embattled FBI Director Kash Patel and newly-appointed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

You can watch the full 31-minute press conference here:

www.youtube.com

One of Trump's primary focuses was making the claim that the night's shooting was proof that his vanity project, a $400 million golden ballroom attached to the White House, was an absolute necessity. Trump claimed the military and Secret Service have wanted, even demanded, a ballroom for 150 years.

You can see a clip of his comments here:

Trump stated the event would be rescheduled, but he'd tone down his material, saying:

"...we're going to be doing one hopefully within the next 30 days or sooner. And I am ready, willing, and able. And I was all set to really rip it. And I said to my people, 'This would be the most inappropriate speech ever made if I said what.'"
"So I'll have to save it. I don't know if I could ever be as rough as I was going to be tonight. I think I'm going to be probably very nice. I'll be very boring the next time. But we're going to have a great event."

Trump also claimed he fought to remain at the Hilton and continue the event, stating:

"We wanted to stay tonight. I will tell you, I fought like Hell to stay. But it was protocol."

His comments hurled gasoline on the flames of conspiracy theories already running rampant online.



And the Razzie Award for the Worst Acting Ensemble goes to...

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— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) April 27, 2026 at 9:17 AM


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@darlenemack28/Threads

Many noted how quickly the calls for the ballroom were posted by MAGA minions and right-wing bots.

@syvn514/Threads





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@carolineestout/Threads

The Trump administration also garnered widespread mockery for the POTUS's priorities.



👇🏽

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— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) April 26, 2026 at 4:56 PM




If you were horrified watching elected leaders run & scramble because of gun violence, just imagine how my daughter Jaime felt in school running from an active shooter before she was killed.Now, become a part of the solution & only vote for people determined to address gun violence in America.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fredguttenberg.bsky.social) April 26, 2026 at 10:01 AM

Even serious pundits called foul over Trump's remarks.

youtu.be

In a statement, Secret Service Chief of Communications Antony Guglielmi said:

"The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, is investigating a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The President and the First Lady are safe along with all protectees.
"One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."

One police officer was shot during the event and taken to the hospital, but was protected by a bulletproof vest.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, but with the lack of information released after each of Trump's previous alleged assassination attempts, people aren't expecting much this time either.

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