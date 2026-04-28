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Trump Just Shared Why He's Actually 'Honored' By The Multiple Attempts On His Life—And Yikes

Todd Blanche, Donald Trump, and Kash Patel
The White House/YouTube

Following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday, President Trump was asked why he thinks people keep trying to assassinate him—and his response was peak Trump.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 28, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Saturday night, after an armed individual gained access to the Washington Hilton hotel where the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) was taking place, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump gave an impromptu press conference at the White House.

According to police, an alleged assassin armed with multiple weapons exchanged gunfire with law enforcement in the Washington Hilton's lobby before being tackled. The incident raised questions about security protocols in the publicly accessible areas surrounding the event, with multiple reports stating security seemed more lax than prior WHCDs attended by sitting Presidents.

After Trump and various officials from the Trump administration and law enforcement spoke, the press was allowed to ask questions as the POTUS stood flanked by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and current FBI Director Kash Patel.

An unidentified reporter mentioned rumors that the gunman assembled a weapon on-site, then asked if he could add a second question.

The reporter then asked:

"Why do you think this keeps happening?"

Trump stated:

"Well, you know, I've studied assassinations, and I must tell you the most impactful people, the people who do the most, take a look at Abraham Lincoln ... the people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that they go after. They don't go after the ones that don't do much."

Trump often enjoys comparing himself to Lincoln or trying to associate himself with the Kennedy family legacy, such as appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services. But Trump's assassination studies apparently missed that James A. Garfield and William McKinley—hardly on anyone's list of top 10 Presidents—were also assassinated.

Trump continued:

"And when you look at the people where there was an attempt or a successful attempt, they're very impactful people. They're big names."

The POTUS bragged:

"I hate to say I'm honored by that, but I've done a lot, we've done a lot ... we were the laughing stock for years and now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world."

You can see his comments here:

People were appalled Trump could act so cavalier about situations where others were killed or injured.

Corey Comperatore was killed and two others critically injured during the first alleged assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Mia Rosalie Monreal, a 6-year-old girl, received life-threatening injuries during the apprehension of the alleged Mar-a-Lago assassin in September 2024.

One officer was struck by at least one bullet on Saturday, but his vest protected them and they are expected to recover fully.

Others were unsurprised Trump turned deadly events into a way to boost his own ego and questioned the circumstances of the attack.

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Almost all modern Presidents face credible threats throughout their presidencies. But it's telling that only Trump has several that seem so poorly handled.

There was an alleged sniper in Pennsylvania during his 2024 presidential campaign. The situation left many with questions, including why the alleged gunman was able to get a sniper location set up at an event secured by law enforcement and a then presidential candidate/former President's Secret Service detail.

The incident produced a much exploited photo-op where those around Trump ducked down leaving the former POTUS fully exposed, instead of the usual bodily covering of the assumed target. There was also Trump’s miracle ear.

A lack of information or follow-up has led to widespread rumors and speculation that the incident was staged to boost Trump at a time when incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden was leading in the 2024 presidential polls.

Then an alleged assassin was allowed near Trump's Florida home turned paid membership resort that he travels to almost weekly. But other Presidents haven't spent almost every weekend at a place the public can rent as a wedding venue and where resort members and their guests are allowed daily access.

Now an unsecured hotel, where multiple people reported no increased security existed except at the entrances to the rooms specifically being used for the WHCD event, is the site of the latest incident.

Leading many to question, is Trump more popular with assassins, more careless with his security and the security of those around him, or—as conspiracy theorists claim—is something else going on?

A thorough investigation would be required to find out, but no one expects the Trump administration to be forthcoming anytime soon.

After all, people are still waiting for the full evidentiary files—compiled by Trump's Department of Justice during his first term to indict and arrest his longtime friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell—to be released.

And there's a federal law requiring that to happen.

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