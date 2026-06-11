We Just Got Our First Look At The Official Popcorn Bucket For 'The Odyssey'—And Everyone Is Making The Same Joke

At this point, movie studios aren't competing at the box office. They're competing to see who can create the most unhinged popcorn bucket.

We've had giant sandworms . We've had oversized Deadpool & Wolverine helmets. We've had designer handbags full of popcorn. We even somehow survived the predictably lackluster Melania Trump popcorn bucket era. Now, The Odyssey has entered the chat with a Trojan Horse popcorn bucket, because apparently subtlety died somewhere around 2024.

Universal unveiled the bucket on Wednesday, giving fans their first look at what may be the most ambitious concession stand tie-in yet:

I have to admit, this thing had me in the first half. Then the compartment opened, and I immediately understood why social media was clocking in for overtime.

At first, the bucket looks surprisingly faithful to the legendary Trojan Horse. It's tall, detailed, and carved to resemble the wooden structure that helped the Greeks pull off one of history's most famous sneak attacks.

Instead of soldiers hidden inside, however, this horse is carrying something far more valuable in 2025: movie theater popcorn.

The snack is stored behind a hatch in the horse's midsection, meaning every handful comes from a location the internet was never going to ignore. Whether you find that ingenious or deeply unfortunate probably depends on your tolerance for novelty concession merchandise.

As part of the promotional campaign, the Trojan Horse also made a stop at Venice Beach, where fans got another look at the oversized snack vessel in action:

The beach appearance highlights just how important these items have become for studios and theater chains. Popcorn buckets aren't just souvenirs anymore—they're marketing campaigns with handles. At this point, some of them probably have larger promotional budgets than independent films.

They're also big business. While ticket revenue is split between theaters and studios, concessions carry significantly higher profit margins. A standard paper tub might cost pennies, but specialty plastic and metal containers can sell anywhere from $25 to $80, transforming a simple snack holder into a limited-edition keepsake that fans proudly display online.

The Odyssey Collectible Combo will be available at participating Regal locations beginning July 16, the night before the film's wide release. Along with the Trojan Horse, the package includes a 130-ounce popcorn tin and a 44-ounce drink.

Predictably, social media wasn't interested in discussing beverage sizes.

Instead, viewers immediately became fixated on where the popcorn actually comes from, triggering the kind of collective internet response that could probably be seen from space.

And it didn't take long for social media users to start making the exact same joke:













































Of course, this isn't the first Odyssey-themed concession item to generate attention.

Before the Trojan Horse made its debut, IMAX unveiled a camera-shaped popcorn bucket inspired by the large-format cameras Christopher Nolan famously uses to shoot his films. The design quickly won over moviegoers thanks to its direct connection to Nolan's filmmaking style.

IMAX's description of the camera-shaped bucket:

"Lights…camera…popcorn! No moviegoing experience is complete without every cinephile's favorite snack. Now you can crunch in style with this limited-edition popcorn bucket inspired by the legendary IMAX 15/65mm Camera.”

You can view the announcement here:

Based on Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus on his long journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan War.

Nolan has assembled one of the most star-studded casts of his career, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Lupita Nyong'o in dual roles as Helen and Clytemnestra.

Expectations for the film are already sky-high, with early industry speculation suggesting the adaptation could become one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2026 and potentially earn more than $550 million worldwide.

If a popcorn bucket isn't enough to hold you over, you can watch the trailer below:

- YouTube Universal Pictures

Whether the Trojan Horse becomes a beloved movie collectible or simply the latest entry in the Popcorn Bucket Hall of Fame remains to be seen. Either way, Odysseus spent 10 years trying to get home. This horse spent less than 24 hours online before becoming a meme.