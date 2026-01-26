Skip to content

Vance Urges Minnesotans To Help ICE 'Find A Sex Offender'—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Beaten DC Cop Coughs NSFW Message At MAGA Rep. For Blaming Jan. 6 On Capitol Leadership

Michael Fanone; Troy Nehls
Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone, who was severely beaten during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, didn't take kindly to Republican Rep. Troy Nehls trying to blame the Capitol riot on the "U.S. Capitol leadership team" instead of President Trump during a hearing on Thursday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Michael Fanone—who worked for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for 20 years until he sustained serious and life-threatening injuries during the January 6 insurrection—didn't take kindly to Texas Republican Representative Troy Nehls trying to blame the attack on the "U.S. Capitol leadership team" instead of President Donald Trump.

Nehls spoke during a hearing where Jack Smith, the former special prosecutor who led two failed prosecutions against Trump for inciting the insurrection, defended the integrity of his investigation.

Addressing Fanone and the current and former law enforcement officials who were present that fateful day, Nehls said the "U.S. Capitol leadership team" bears responsibility for the attack:

"I'm a member of the new select committee to actually examine what happened that day and I can tell you gentlemen that the fault does not lie with Donald Trump. It lies with [former assistant chief and acting Capitol Police chief] Yogananda Pittman and the U.S. Capitol leadership team."

Fanone coughed into his hands in the middle of Nehls' remarks and he could clearly be heard saying:

"Go f**k yourself."

The room had to be called to order.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

For years, Trump and the GOP have sought to absolve him of responsibility for the attack, claiming lawmakers and authorities should take the blame for security failures.

Trump has repeatedly and falsely blamed Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi for "not properly securing" the Capitol on January 6—even though the responsibility for security lies not with Pelosi but with the United States Capitol Police and its board, which can request help from federal as well as Washington, D.C., authorities.

In fact, there were numerous warnings about the possibility of an attack, but the Capitol Police planned only for a free speech demonstration and turned down offers of assistance from the Pentagon on two separate occasions.

Three days before the attack, the Pentagon had proposed deploying the National Guard. Then, as the mob advanced on the Capitol, it recommended bringing in agents from the FBI. The Capitol Police declined both offers of assistance—decisions that ultimately undermined the force’s ability to contain the escalating threat.

Contrary to what Trump may claim, his aides and allies recalled he had initially resisted sending in the National Guard even as rioters grew progressively more violent. His failure to respond has been seen as further evidence that he not only encouraged but ultimately endorsed the attack, and ultimately it was Vice President Mike Pence who mobilized the National Guard.

Fanone's response to the latest attempt to rewrite the narrative resonated with many.


Fanone's name has become synonymous with the many police officers who suffered horrific and unprecedented trauma as they attempted to restore order and protect the seat of the nation's government on January 6, 2021.

Insurrectionist Thomas Sibick made nationwide news for his involvement in the attack on Fanone, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was beaten with a flagpole. Sibick robbed Fanone of his badge and radio while others tased Fanone and threatened to beat him with his own gun.

Fanone's badge and radio were recovered from the spot where Sibick buried them after returning to Buffalo, New York, from D.C.

Sibick was sentenced to 50 months in prison and incarcerated at FCI Elkton in Ohio, having pleaded guilty to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and one misdemeanor count of theft. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Sibick's release after Trump issued mass pardons for all individuals prosecuted for their roles in the attack.

Commenting on those pardons, Fanone said he has "been betrayed by my country and I have been betrayed by those who supported Donald Trump."

Latest News

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron
Olympics

NBC Pulls Olympic Champ From Commentating Team Just Weeks Before Olympics Due To Drama With Former Partner

Screenshots of moment ICE pepper-sprayed Minneapolis protester
Political News

Outrage After Video Captures ICE Pepper-Spraying Protester Directly In The Face While He's Pinned Down

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Political News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Spouting Ridiculous Theory About Why Critics 'Never' Call Trump 'Dumb'

More from News/political-news

Screenshot from @empty_heaven's TikTok video
@empty_heaven/TikTok

Man Comes Up With Genius Way Of Helping His Wife Find A Job—And It Works Like A Charm

It's no secret that the job market is incredibly tough right now, and in order to compete, anyone's best chance of standing out is doing something completely different.

People on LinkedIn and TikTok have joked over the last few years about adding music to job applicant profiles to add a certain vibe and message for potential job opportunities and recruiters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @junkmotherjess's TikTok video
@junkmotherjess/TikTok

Gen Z Sparks Debate After Deciding Which Common Millennial Name Is The New 'Karen'

We've all heard the name popularly assigned to women who are a nuisance in public, make a scene, demand to see the manager, and absolutely refuse to accept responsibility for anything: Karen.

Since around 2018, when the name was established as an insult, thousands of videos have gone viral that feature angry women in coffee shops, disgruntled that they have to wait in line, women refusing to wear a mask during the pandemic, women making racist and derogatory comments to people of color in public spaces, and much more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Liam Ramos; Tammy Duckworth
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Columbia Heights Public Schools; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dems Blast ICE After 5-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Is Detained On His Way Home From Preschool

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth were among the Democrats who condemned ICE after agents detained 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father on their way home from preschool in the Minneapolis area.

Ramos is the fourth student from the Columbia Heights School District to be swept up in the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown. District officials and a family attorney confirmed the boy and his father are in custody at an ICE facility in Texas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Gives Bonkers Excuse After Trump Is Spotted With Massive Bruise On His Left Hand

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to President Donald Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday with a large bruise on his left hand.

Last year, rumors swirled that Trump was on his deathbed after he wasn't seen for several days and the White House cancelled his public appearances, a development that fueled speculation in large part because of Trump's recent health problems, which include a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and sightings of a harsh bruise on his right hand.

Keep ReadingShow less
A group of men sitting on lawn furniture
men sitting on chairs
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Men Reveal The Mistakes They See Younger Guys Repeatedly Making

There are countless male stereotypes.

Stereotypes which, sadly, still remain all too true among far too many oblivious men.

Keep ReadingShow less