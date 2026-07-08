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John Oliver Finally Gets His Wish To Be Slapped on 'General Hospital' Cameo—And Fans Are Obsessed

John Oliver
Noam Galai/Comic Relief/Getty Images

After publicly campaigning for a soap opera cameo on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver with some specific demands for his character, the HBO host got his slap-happy wish fulfilled to be smacked on camera by actress Laura Wright.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Beloved long-time HBO host John Oliver made it big when he got guest-starring roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, and based on his personality and sense of humor, perhaps it should be no surprise to any of us what his special requests were for the daytime soap operas.

Back in March, Oliver said on air that he dreamed of filling a "juicy" role on General Hospital, and ABC took the request so seriously that they offered him a role on both of the melodramas.

Oliver was head-over-heels excited at the news and shared the parts he was the most interested in:

"To be clear: soap opera-acting is not my Plan B."
"I simply offered my hypothetical acting abilities to any soap that would meet my terms."

And the terms were simple and perfectly John Oliver:

"I wanted to play a character with a ridiculous name."
"I wanted a juicy storyline, like murder or slapping."
"And I wanted a dramatic close-up of my face."

Well, there's exciting news for Oliver and his fans everywhere: he got his wish.

For his cameo on General Hospital, he played the part of a mysterious head of a global spy agency only known as "Z."

Prior to appearing on set, the characters only referred to him as "Z," not knowing anything else about his character or who was taking on the role.

Agent Jacks, played by Eden McCoy, wakes in a hospital bed to "Z" starring down at her, and she quickly realizes that he's the villain she's been pursuing. He similarly gives Ryan Paevey's character, Cassius Faison, an ultimatum to work for him.

Later, while arguing with showrunner Laura Wright, who plays Carly Spencer, Oliver's character insinuates that he was hitting on her, and she quite literally hits him in response, slapping him across the face.

Oliver's head dramatically snaps to the side, and as he slowly turns back, the camera lingers on his furious face.

You can watch the scene here from the July 2 episode:

Behind the scenes, after the director yelled, "Cut!" Oliver looked surprised and started laughing, prompting the whole room to laugh.

Behind the scenes, Laura Wright said with delight:

"I got to slap John Oliver!"

You can see more about the making of the episode here:

Fans were thrilled that Oliver got his wish and by how the episode turned out.









Oliver does not know the details yet, but he fully expects a similarly ridiculous and fun role on Days of Our Lives.

To say that both of these shows will have extra viewers while they catch up on the John Oliver episodes would be an understatement!

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