Laura Ingraham Dragged After Claiming Masked White Nationalists Were Actually 'Antifa In Costume'

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was criticized after suggesting the masked white nationalist members of Patriot Front who marched on Washington, D.C. on Saturday "were actually antifa in costume."

According to the group, roughly 400 members traveled to the nation's capital. Reuters photographers observed large numbers of participants riding Metro trains dressed in Patriot Front's signature uniform of khaki pants, blue shirts, white face coverings, baseball caps, and sunglasses.

Videos posted online showed the group marching near the U.S. Capitol and Union Station behind drummers while carrying Patriot Front flags, Confederate flags, and modified U.S. flags, at times chanting, "Reclaim America."

However, the video that Ingraham responded to was not filmed during Saturday's march. Instead, it appears to have been recorded last year and was recirculated on X by a user seeking to provide context about the group's ideology.

In the clip, Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau delivers a series of overtly racist remarks while flanked by silent, masked members, arguing that only people of European ancestry can truly "become American."

To this, Ingraham replied:

"I call fake. Looks more like Antifa in costume. No one should be allowed to cover their faces."

You can see her post below.

Ingraham's claim makes no sense.

Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target. Despite this, President Donald Trump last year signed an executive order declaring it a "domestic terror organization," a move that's been celebrated by his supporters.

The group shown in the video is unmistakably Patriot Front led by Rousseau. In January 2025, The Associated Press published photographs of Patriot Front members in Washington, D.C., carrying the same flag in front of the Washington Monument, with Rousseau wearing the same distinctive outfit seen in the resurfaced footage.

While Ingraham objected to people concealing their faces in public, she has consistently defended ICE agents who cover their faces during immigration raids and interactions with protesters.

At the same time, she overlooks the fact Rousseau has long insisted on anonymity for Patriot Front members—even though he publicly identifies himself—requiring participants to conceal their identities while disclosing little about the group's internal structure or objectives.

She was quickly called out.





Sorry, Laura. Your gaslighting isn't working.