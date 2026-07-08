Skip to content

French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Perfectly Rips Paraguayan Senator After Her Vile Racist Post Attacking Him

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Laura Ingraham Dragged After Claiming Masked White Nationalists Were Actually 'Antifa In Costume'

Laura Ingraham
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While reacting to viral footage of Patriot Front's Independence Day march in Washington, D.C., Ingraham suggested that the masked white nationalists were actually "antifa in costume"—and critics were quick to respond.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 08, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was criticized after suggesting the masked white nationalist members of Patriot Front who marched on Washington, D.C. on Saturday "were actually antifa in costume."

According to the group, roughly 400 members traveled to the nation's capital. Reuters photographers observed large numbers of participants riding Metro trains dressed in Patriot Front's signature uniform of khaki pants, blue shirts, white face coverings, baseball caps, and sunglasses.

Videos posted online showed the group marching near the U.S. Capitol and Union Station behind drummers while carrying Patriot Front flags, Confederate flags, and modified U.S. flags, at times chanting, "Reclaim America."

However, the video that Ingraham responded to was not filmed during Saturday's march. Instead, it appears to have been recorded last year and was recirculated on X by a user seeking to provide context about the group's ideology.

In the clip, Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau delivers a series of overtly racist remarks while flanked by silent, masked members, arguing that only people of European ancestry can truly "become American."

To this, Ingraham replied:

"I call fake. Looks more like Antifa in costume. No one should be allowed to cover their faces."

You can see her post below.

Ingraham's claim makes no sense.

Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target. Despite this, President Donald Trump last year signed an executive order declaring it a "domestic terror organization," a move that's been celebrated by his supporters.

The group shown in the video is unmistakably Patriot Front led by Rousseau. In January 2025, The Associated Press published photographs of Patriot Front members in Washington, D.C., carrying the same flag in front of the Washington Monument, with Rousseau wearing the same distinctive outfit seen in the resurfaced footage.

While Ingraham objected to people concealing their faces in public, she has consistently defended ICE agents who cover their faces during immigration raids and interactions with protesters.

At the same time, she overlooks the fact Rousseau has long insisted on anonymity for Patriot Front members—even though he publicly identifies himself—requiring participants to conceal their identities while disclosing little about the group's internal structure or objectives.

She was quickly called out.


Sorry, Laura. Your gaslighting isn't working.

Latest News

Patti LuPone at the "Another Simple Favor" Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
LGBTQ

Patti LuPone Sounds Off After Turkey Denies Gay Cruise She's Performing On From Docking Due To 'Moral Values'

Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump

Former GOP House Leader Gets Brutal Fact-Check After Claiming Republicans 'Walked Away' From Their 'Very Bad Candidates'

Tori Evans with TJ Shaw; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Celebrities

Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Divides Fans After Posting Photo Of Seemingly White Dress She Wore To Taylor And Travis' Wedding

The Belgian soccer team celebrating their victory; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Belgium's Soccer Team Just Trolled Trump Hard After Knocking The U.S. Team Out Of The World Cup

More from Trending

People leaving Great American State Fair during rainfall
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

MAGA Influencer Dragged After Claiming Liberals Manipulated The Weather To Sabotage Trump's July 4th Festivities

MAGA influencer Kylie Jane Kremer was widely mocked online after claiming someone with "Trump Derangement Syndrome" somehow manipulated the weather over the weekend to ruin President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair and other festivities associated with the United States' semiquicentennial.

Earlier Saturday evening, severe weather disrupted the festivities, prompting federal officials to order an evacuation as thousands gathered on the National Mall. Around 7:15 p.m., the National Park Service urged visitors attending the fireworks celebration to seek shelter and follow instructions from park rangers, law enforcement officers, and event staff because of approaching storms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Sandler (left), Andy Reid (middle), and Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift (right) were all part of the couple's wedding weekend.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Reveals The Simple Marriage Advice Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Mid-Ceremony

Adam Sandler has added plenty of titles to his résumé over the years—comedian, actor, producer, and one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. Now, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, fans can add marriage advice expert to the list.

Reid shared details from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding while speaking at an event in Salt Lake City on July 5, revealing that Sandler brought exactly what many would expect from the Happy Gilmore star: humor, heart, and a surprisingly simple piece of relationship wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne Marks First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy With Heartbreaking Post—And Fans Are In Tears

It's been almost a year since late rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne left a hole in countless music lovers' hearts when he died last year on July 22.

This Fourth of July also marked the first wedding anniversary that Sharon Osbourne experienced without him, and her celebration of the day was bittersweet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Cheri Oteri
@latenightercom/X

Cheri Oteri Just Revived Her Iconic Barbara Walters Impression During CNN's America 250 Broadcast—And Anderson Cooper Totally Lost It

He may be one of the most poised news anchors out there, but even CNN's Anderson Cooper isn't immune to the church giggles—especially when Cheri Oteri is around.

The legendary SNL alum joined CNN's coverage of America's 250th birthday, doing her impression of Barbara Walters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Larry David; Donald Trump; Rob Reiner
HBO; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; HBO

Rob Reiner Gets In One Last Dig At Trump In Surprise Final Acting Role Alongside Larry David—And It's A Mic Drop

Viewers this week of Larry David's new HBO historical sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America learned that the late award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner filmed a sketch for the show before his death in December of 2025.

His appearance in the show, playing the United States' first President George Washington, was kept secret until the episode aired on Thursday, July 2.

Keep ReadingShow less