Woman Sparks Debate About Flight Etiquette After Preaching To Plane About Jesus During Flight In Viral Video

Well, travelers, we've heard flight attendants belt out "I Will Always Love You" on a 6:00AM flight, a young girl sing "How Far I'll Go" from Moana to "entertain" the masses during a delayed Delta flight, and we've even witnessed a surprise wedding, reception and all, down the center aisle before passing out the snacks.

And now, we've witnessed a woman breaking one of the biggest plane etiquette rules in the world, reminding all of the passengers that they could die before the flight begins, all to launch into a prophetic monologue about being saved by Jesus Christ.

Shared by the "Christian Nightmares" account on X, the video captures a woman named Ashley rising from her seat, presumably toward the front of the plane, and turning to face all of the passengers behind her before the flight.

Ashley opens with an analogy:

"Everyone, my name is Ashley. I just had a quick question for y'all."

"It's burning on my heart to ask you."

"I know every single one of us had a ticket to Orlando, and we know where our ticket is going today."

"And I just had it burning on my heart to ask y'all that if you were to die today..."

"Do you know 100 percent where your ticket would lead to?"

Ashley then proceeds to speak for another full minute about sin, believing in Jesus Christ, and committing to Christianity so that they could go to Heaven if they were to die that day.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers took this as fearmongering and inappropriate, especially prior to a flight.













































It's nice for people to be comfortable enough to share what they believe in, and for all spaces to be safe for all people, but talking about religion in a space where no one can leave is restrictive, and creating an analogy in which people might imagine the plane crashing, prompting flight anxiety, is concerning and inappropriate.

There's a time and a place for conversations like this, but at the beginning of a flight full of people who have not consented to having it is not it.