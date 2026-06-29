After Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared on CNBC to decry the lack of AI regulations in the United States, the network misquoted her in a chyron with a typo when she discussed AI's "funky, hinky bookkeeping."
Warren, who has been working with Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, a fellow Democrat, on legislation to address this deficit, also pointed out that the Trump administration has no regulators to speak of.
The mix-up happened as Warren was discussing President Donald Trump's decision to abruptly cancel the signing of a bipartisan housing bill and the resulting economic fallout during his second administration.
Warren said, in part:
"AI doesn't get to engage in a bunch of funky, hinky bookkeeping so that investors can't tell what's going on and keep pumping up our economy."
"Part of this is saying, 'Look, every big business in America has to operate within constraints and the reason for those constraints are so investors can have some confidence that the books are honest, that they're not creating other harms that are going to bite them in the rear later on."
But the chyron operator appeared to misinterpret Warren's remark, seemingly mistaking "hinky"—a slang term for something suspicious or dubious—for "kinky."
You can hear what Warren said and see the error in the video below.
Here is a screenshot of the moment in question.
CNBC
People couldn't get enough of the moment—and the jokes came flying.
"Funky, Kinky Bookkeeping" is the standout track from her latest album
[image or embed]
— philk10.bsky.social (@philk10.bsky.social) 24 de junio de 2026 a las 8:23
$20 says they are using AI for their chyron. I know a lot of closed captioning has switched to AI & it has suffered
— Jo (@service-worker.bsky.social) 24 de junio de 2026 a las 8:30
Kinky bookkeeping? We talking double entry??
— Grumpelstiltskin (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) 24 de junio de 2026 a las 8:24
Don't kink shame those with an accounting fetish.
— West Ovarian (@westovarian.bsky.social) 24 de junio de 2026 a las 8:22
Warren's CNBC appearance came as the network reported that artificial intelligence company Anthropic had accused Chinese tech giant Alibaba of "brazenly" and "illicitly" attempting to extract its AI capabilities.
In a June 10 letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs addressed to Warren and South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, Anthropic alleged that Alibaba carried out "the largest known distillation attack on Anthropic to date," CNBC reported after reviewing the document.
Distillation is an AI training technique in which a smaller, less capable model is trained using the outputs of a more advanced one. Anthropic claimed operators linked to Alibaba and its AI lab conducted 28.8 million exchanges with its models through roughly 25,000 fraudulent accounts between April 22 and June 5.