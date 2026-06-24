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Liberal Podcaster Offers Theory For Why Trump Keeps Openly Lusting After Men—And It Makes Sense

Screenshot of Jennifer Welch; Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
MeidasTouch; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Podcaster Jennifer Welch recently opened up to MeidasTouch about President Trump's repeated recent praising of men's looks—and she believes it's tied to his advanced age.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 24, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch spoke to Jack Cocchiarella of MeidasTouch about President Donald Trump's repeated recent praising of men's looks, expressing her belief that the president's flattering comments are tied to his advanced age.

Trump had a surprisingly cheery meeting at the White House with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year, at one point even giving Mamdani a pat on the arm and smiling when Mamdani referred to him as a "fascist."

More recently, Trump twice brushed aside questions to compliment the appearance of men in the room. Most notably, he fixated on a reporter from Sky News Arabia during a meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing journalist Majed AlFarsi, Trump said:

"What a nice-looking person. Handsome guy. Could put him in a movie right now."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump also gushed over Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, one of the world's most authoritarian leaders, claiming they had "fallen deeply in love" while meeting in a hotel room. He even claimed they had "great chemistry" that compelled him to spend more time with the Egyptian leader.

He even went so far as to praise Chinese President Xi Jingping for being tall and having "great confidence" and " great stature."

According to Welch, First Lady Melania Trump "went out of her way" in her new documentary "to let the American public know that she does not have sex with her husband," pointing out that the two sleep in separate bedrooms.

She added:

"If you look back to Trump's past, if you look to his mentor, Roy Cohn was a homosexual and in the closet a very long time, very influential in Trump's life. I think the reason that MAGA men are so obsessed with the LGBTQ+ community is that some of them are bisexual, some of them are closeted."
"I don't have gay friends that talk about gay stuff as much as Republicans do. I've never seen anybody as much as Donald Trump, every time he's around somebody attractive, he seems to have a type... he can't stop himself."
If you think back to the times you visited an elderly person in a nursing home, they get really honest, they get in their deathbed confession era... And this is what Trump is doing. He can’t help himself because he’s less inhibited. He knows his own mortality is coming into focus."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many concurred.


Whatever the reason, Trump's behavior is getting odder and more erratic by the day. Who knows what he'll say next?

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