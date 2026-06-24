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David Corenswet Praised After Coming To Aid Of 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock After Red Carpet Photographer Gets Handsy

David Corenswet
@DiscussingFilm/X

At the premiere of Supergirl, David Corenswet jumped in to help out his costar Milly Alcock after a photographer put his hand on her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Coming to someone's aid could qualify a person as a real-life hero—but what if they didn't even know they needed help?

Fans are asking themselves that question after the Superman David Corenswet stepped in to help Supergirl costar Milly Alcock on the red carpet at the latter film's premiere.

Corenswet and Alcock were busy talking to people on the red carpet and had their backs turned to several photographers. One photographer was apparently eager enough to get a photo of Alcock that he touched his fingertips to her back to get her attention.

Corenswet wasted no time, stepping around the group and holding up his hand to signal to the photographer to back off.

Though Corenswet's words cannot be heard over the other sounds in the video, it appears he's reprimanding the photographer for touching his costar.

You can catch the moment here:

What a gentleman! After all, not everyone would notice and even fewer would step in, and sometimes people—especially women—find themselves in awkward positions where their boundaries are being pushed but they feel as if they need to be polite and stay quiet about their discomfort.

Some applauded Corenswet and called him a real-life Superman.





But others found this to be a pretty innocent and unassuming touch by someone who was just trying to do their job. Given the size and noise of the crowd and how tight the space was, reaching out might have been the quickest way to get Alcock's attention.

Those viewers felt the moment was blown out of proportion and that the photographer was only doing his job.




Supergirl follows Alcock's appearance at the end of Superman, where she is introduced as Clark Kent's cousin who drunkenly visits his Fortress of Solitude and picks up Krypto the dog. According to the official synopsis, Alcock's character “reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

Supergirl is in theaters June 26.

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