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Ireland Baldwin Shares Complicated Feelings Around Perez Hilton's Hospitalization After He 'Publicly Humiliated My Family For Years'

Ireland Baldwin (left) spoke out after Perez Hilton's (right) hospitalization.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central; Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Grant A Gift for Autism

Following celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton's hospitalization after he tried to harm himself during a livestream, Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland spoke out on her Instagram Stories to share her conflicted feelings around the situation.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 07, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Ireland Baldwin is speaking out after Perez Hilton's hospitalization, sharing mixed emotions while reflecting on the years she says the celebrity gossip blogger publicly targeted her family. The response comes after Hilton was hospitalized following a distressing TikTok livestream on August 4 that left many viewers alarmed.

Deputies were dispatched to the 48-year-old's Florida home, where he was later hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act, which allows authorities to temporarily detain someone for a mental health evaluation if they are believed to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Graphic videos purportedly showing Hilton covered in blood also spread across social media in the hours after the incident. As news of his hospitalization spread, Baldwin addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, sharing her conflicted feelings about their long and contentious history.

Explaining her complicated feelings, Ireland wrote:

“Perez Hilton has [publicly] humiliated my family for years, sexualized me from a young age, commented on my weight and body (as a child), made unforgivable comments about people in my family, drew j*** coming out of my mom’s and friend’s mouths, and has always been a despicable human being.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, built much of his early celebrity gossip brand around provocative posts targeting Baldwin's family. He regularly defaced paparazzi photos of her mother, Academy Award-winning actress Kim Basinger, while extensively covering her parents' highly publicized custody battle.

After a voicemail of Alec Baldwin calling then-11-year-old Ireland a "rude, thoughtless little pig" leaked online, Hilton repeatedly used the remark to mock the family. Despite revisiting those painful memories, Baldwin made it clear that her sympathy ultimately lies with Hilton's children, saying they should not bear the weight of their father's struggles.

Ending her message on a compassionate note, Ireland added:

“But his children deserve better, and a healthy father, and I am so sad for all of them. I hope he gets the help he needs and heals.”

Hilton is a single father of three children—all under the age of 14—who were born via surrogacy. Less than two months before his hospitalization, he announced on Instagram that he and his family were moving back to Miami after living in Las Vegas for 3.5 years.

You can view a screenshot from Ireland’s post here:

@irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Baldwin isn't alone in revisiting Hilton's treatment of young celebrities. Last October, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, also reflected on the blogger's impact.

Willis shared a now-deleted screenshot of a 2008 Perez Hilton post targeting her when she was 14 years old. The blog featured paparazzi photos of Willis hugging her father, Bruce Willis, while criticizing her clothing and making sexualized comments about the images. Hilton also referred to the teenager as a "fugly child," a remark that has resurfaced amid scrutiny of his past work.

Reflecting on the resurfaced post, Tallulah Willis wrote:

“Shame on you for sexualizing a little 14-year-old's body as a thirty fucking year old man. The concept that you got a good night's sleep on sheets LITTERALLY paid for by children’s tears is foul.”

Gossip Girl alum Taylor Momsen has also revisited Hilton's role in amplifying invasive paparazzi coverage from her teenage years, recalling how he publicized inappropriate photos taken of her when she was 16.

Check out the interview clip with Alex Cooper here:

Many online have acknowledged the difficulty of balancing Hilton's mental health crisis with the lasting impact of his blogging. Over the years, he repeatedly targeted celebrities, including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Lindsay Lohan, and countless others, leaving many to wrestle with empathy for his current situation alongside the pain his coverage caused.

See some of the reactions below:

u/Built4dominance/Reddit

u/Automatic_Soil9814/Reddit

u/Belyal/Reddit

u/roxywalker/Reddit

u/CDavis10717/Reddit

u/adrian-alex85/Reddit



Hilton's three children were removed from the residence before the livestream, and his TikTok account has since been deactivated and later banned for violating the platform's community guidelines related to self-harm. His family also confirmed Wednesday that he is "receiving medical care" and asked that the focus remain on his well-being.

That sentiment echoed Baldwin's closing message, in which she acknowledged her painful history with the blogger while expressing hope that he would get the help he needed—for his own sake and his family's.

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