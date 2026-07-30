Josh Hawley Gets Brutal Reality Check After His Hot Take About People Who Plead The Fifth

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence, prompting an advanced life support response. Earlier this month, his office said his condition was improving.

In a July 13 social media post, McConnell said he had been hospitalized after a fall that left him "briefly unconscious" and revealed he was also recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He included a photo of himself in a hospital bed, but the image only intensified speculation online, with some users claiming it had been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

McConnell's aides have declined to say whether they have recently spoken with him, adding to speculation about his condition. The Daily Beast reported that a semi-permanent security detail remains stationed at George Washington University Hospital, where McConnell continues to receive treatment.

Earlier Monday, McConnell's office released a statement saying he hopes to return to Kentucky soon but has not yet been medically cleared to leave the rehabilitation facility where he is recovering. The statement also included an update from the Office of the Attending Physician, which oversees the medical care of members of Congress.

In a letter, Beshear said he is "addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition."

He added:

"If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky."

“It has now been 43 days since news of your hospitalization. During that time you have cast zero votes, engaged in no official activities, and aside from two photos and corresponding statements, have made no effort to communicate with your Kentucky constituents or the nation."

"Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator. I understand anyone’s desire for privacy, but when you run for office and serve as one of a state’s two US senators, you willingly abdicate much of your personal privacy."

"Important events are happening in our country right now during your absence. President Trump is stuck in a war of his own making and has greatly strengthened the very country he claims is a threat."

"Prices continue to rise, crushing Americans who are working hard but not getting ahead. Americans’ voting rights are being eliminated by the Supreme Court and threatened by congressional action. All while you are absent and refuse to communicate clearly and directly to the people you serve.”

"As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign."

Beshear said that if McConnell does not respond, he will urge Senate Majority Leader John Thune to investigate the senator's condition and, if appropriate, begin the process of replacing him. Beshear also sent Thune a separate letter formally requesting the same action.

@HQNewsNow/X

In an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Beshear said he doesn't know if the photos released by McConnell’s office were an “accurate portrayal” of McConnell's current condition.

Beshear stressed that Thune "has a responsibility to ensure that all of the members have the capacity to serve" and noted that the photos that have been released have only "stoked even more speculation that’s out there."

He added:

"You know, only putting out two statements, not doing any interviews, not calling in when supposedly you’re talking to people, those are the types of signs that people see, and become increasingly concerned."

You can hear what he said in the video below

Others have amplified Beshear's call.





McConnell’s office declined to comment on Beshear’s letter.

Asked about Beshear's calls to investigate McConnell's condition, Thune distanced himself from the dispute, saying it is "really ... between Sen. McConnell and the people of Kentucky." While acknowledging he had read Beshear's letter, the Senate majority leader said he was unsure what authority the governor has in the matter, adding that "that's where the issue should be resolved."

Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature has steadily limited Beshear's authority to fill a vacant Senate seat. A 2021 law required him to choose a replacement from a list of candidates submitted by the departing senator's political party.

In 2024, lawmakers went further, eliminating the governor's appointment power altogether and requiring Senate vacancies to be filled only through a special election.

The legality of the change remains uncertain. Critics argue the law may conflict with the Kentucky Constitution, which grants the governor broad authority to fill vacancies in "all offices for the State at large."

At the same time, the U.S. Constitution's 17th Amendment gives state legislatures the authority to decide whether governors may appoint temporary Senate replacements, adding another layer of legal complexity.