Ted Cruz's Mamdani Takedown Attempt Just Backfired Spectacularly After He Accidentally Insulted Trump

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was widely mocked after accidentally insulting President Donald Trump while trying to insult New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and make a point about communist regimes.

Cruz's remarks came as New York City began notifying property owners that they may owe a new pied-à-terre tax on second homes valued at $5 million or more, marking the first major rollout of the surcharge, which took effect on July 1.

Mamdani announced on July 23 that the city had mailed notices to tens of thousands of owners with primary residences outside New York City, informing them of the annual tax on luxury second homes. The levy applies to one- to three-family homes, condominiums and co-ops above specified value thresholds, with rates varying based on property type and assessed value.

Cruz, speaking on Fox News, mocked the mayor by referring to him as "Comrade Mamdani" and criticized him for owning a home in Uganda, the country where he was born.

He said:

"By the way, Mamdani—you know who does own a pied-à-terre? That would be Comrade Mamdani, who has a palatial estate in Uganda."

“But that’s always the case. Fidel Castro was a billionaire. Putin is a billionaire. The leaders of communist regimes are always rich. They steal and rob from those they govern.”

You can hear what Cruz said in the video below.

Mamdani is not a communist, he is a democratic socialist.

However, Cruz's remarks are indicative of a wider trend.

A Reuters analysis found that Trump's political team is testing whether the message can appeal beyond his core supporters ahead of November's midterm elections. According to the analysis, Trump's rhetoric accelerated after June 23, when several progressive Democratic candidates won primary elections in New York.

Although Cruz aimed his remarks at Mamdani, Trump is not only a billionaire but has also seen his personal fortune grow by more than $2 billion since returning to the White House, including over $1 billion tied to his cryptocurrency ventures, even as hundreds of thousands of investors reportedly lost money on $TRUMP, according to the New York Times.

Trump's use of the presidency to bolster his business interests has also drawn criticism from conservative voices. The Wall Street Journal's editorial board accused Trump and his family of "profiting off the presidency in ways that demean the office."

Cruz sure did sound like he was insulting Trump, as critics pointed out.





Big fail on your part, Ted.