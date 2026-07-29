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Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Just Dropped His Last Name In Favor Of One That Sweetly Honors Mom Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise; Katie Holmes and Suri
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images; Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

20-year-old Suri has reportedly dropped her estranged father Tom Cruise's last name and has replaced it with mom Katie Holmes' middle name.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 29, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Tom Cruise's daughter Suri is now 20 years old and has officially changed her last name from "Cruise" to a touching tribute to her mother, Katie Holmes.

After their divorce in 2012, Suri primarily lived with Holmes and only occasionally with Cruise.

Since Suri has not appeared in public alongside Cruise in several years, it's long been assumed that the pair must be estranged, especially as she neared adulthood. Cruise occasionally appears in public with his other two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, Connor and Isabella, and he pointedly avoids discussing fatherhood, parenting, or kids in his interviews.

This month, Suri did something that further confirmed people's suspicions about her relationship with her father by more directly connecting herself to her mom.

Suri legally changed her name from "Suri Cruise" to "Suri Noelle," which is her mother's middle name, as a nod to her relationship with Katie Holmes.

It's also been confirmed that Suri uses this name on a legal basis, as she attends Carnegie Mellon and registered to vote under "Suri Noelle." She even went by this name as early as June 2024 when she attended her high school graduation.

Suri Noelle and Katie Holmes are both very private people and do not disclose their information to the public often, but changing her last name to "Noelle" prior to one of the first big achievements in her life, high school graduation, and then continuing to use it now as her legal name is telling.

Allegedly, Holmes and Cruise's divorce in 2012 was at least in part to Holmes' exit from the Church of Scientology and wanting to protect her daughter, then 6, from its teachings. Since Cruise is strongly tied to the Church, it isn't hard to imagine Noelle wanting to break ties through her name, as well.

When her name change was made official, onlookers had many theories.










Kids typically will do whatever they can when they are young to have a relationship with their parents, but as they grow up, they start to realize that their parents are far from perfect, and sometimes the best thing they can do is walk away and make a life for themselves.

It's unclear if that's exactly what Suri Noelle did, but creating a name for herself is, at minimum, inspiring.

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