MAGA Candidate Sparks Outrage Over His Crass Nickname For Children In Bonkers Attack On Moms

A clip from Texas MAGA Republican candidate Brandon Herrera's YouTube channel has gone viral across social media. Herrera, widely known online as "The AK Guy," is a firearm manufacturer, gun rights advocate, and right-wing social media personality.

Since 2008, Herrera—who is unmarried and has no children—has also been a member of the neo-Confederate organization Sons of Confederate Veterans that promotes the Lost Cause false narrative that argues the goals of the Confederate States during the American Civil War were morally just and heroic and completely unrelated to slavery.

He became the Republican nominee for Texas' 23rd congressional district after his opponent for the runoff withdrew from the race. Herrera had been forced to face off against embattled incumbent Republican Representative Tony Gonzalez, who opted to retire to avoid an ethics investigation, after no candidate garnered enough support in the GOP primary to advance, necessitating the runoff.

The 23rd district is in southwest Texas and covers the outer edges of San Antonio and El Paso as well as the city of Uvalde.

Herrera, who's been endorsed by self-described Christian nationalist GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, takes great exception to people who think school shootings and other mass murders—like those that occurred at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde and a Walmart in El Paso—require more than thoughts and prayers.

He especially hates women who threaten his beloved guns, and frequently targeted them in his YouTube videos.

A review of Herrera's YouTube content found he used sexually explicit attacks to denigrate women who called for action against gun violence and made multiple crude remarks about motherhood and children in defense of his guns. He also thought jokes about rape were the height of humor.

One clip of Herrera attacking the founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, went viral for his comment:

"Just because you let somebody creampie you doesn’t mean I have to give a sh*t about your political opinions."

"The fact that you kept your c*m trophy doesn’t make you any less wrong about the dumb sh*t that you say."

Watts, a former communications director, began her transition from stay-at-home mom to five children to activist against gun violence the day after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where 26 people, including 20 children between six and seven years old, were murdered by a heavily armed gunman.

Horrified, Watts started a Facebook group with the message that everyone can and should do more to reduce gun violence.

That online conversation turned into a grassroots movement in the United States working for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence. It also put Watts in the cross hairs of gun manufacturer funded organizations like the National Rifle Association and gun rights advocates like Herrera—who also made his money off selling guns and firearm accessories.

Herrera's fans love his manosphere-coded, vulgar attacks against women, but the general public were less amused.

@5qpp5w58yz/X





@kharyp/X





@msmod61/Instagram





@bourscheid/X





@kolache15/Instagram





@johnnyinhouston/Instagram









@mck_elise/Instagram





@smaxymiguel/Instagram





@jackUSAmiller/X





@balbblah_lah/Instagram









Katy Padilla Stout—a lifelong Texan, wife, mother, child welfare and education lawyer, and former public school teacher—will be Herrera's Democratic opponent in November.