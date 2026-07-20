Colin Farrell's Candid Reflection On The 'Mess' Of Raising His Son With Angelman Syndrome Just Resurfaced—And It's Struck A Chord

Last December, Colin Farrell sat across from Jessie Buckley on Variety's Actors on Actors series, and the pair talked at length about their inspiration, their most important acting roles, their most recent projects, which were Ballad of a Small Player and Hamnet at the time, and what drives them behind the scenes.

For Farrell, life has dramatically pivoted since he had children. His oldest son, James, is now 23 and was diagnosed when he was 4 with Angelman Syndrome, which is a rare neurogenetic disorder and typically involves severe developmental delays, especially in speech and movement.

During the Variety segment, Farrell was honest about his concerns and his personal limitations with helping his son.

"I'm so f**king aware of the amount of privilege that I've experienced in my life, and what rare air I fly in with regards to what I do for a living, how I've been able to provide, all of that stuff."

"I'm really aware, but at the end of the f**king day, there's nothing I can do in acting, there's no check I can get, that can make James talk, or have language."

"We're all, regardless of the facade, regardless of how life seems to be, just every T is crossed and every I is dotted ever so perfectly... It's a mess."

"And to be in the mess and not have the answer..."

Farrell has opened up in the past several years about some of his experiences with James, including the difficulty of landing on the diagnosis of Angelman Syndrome, receiving care and support, and being the best father that his two individual sons need.

But what has really resonated with fans is what Farrell said in the Actors on Actors interview. Despite his privilege, he cannot simply wave money at his son's condition and suddenly have all of the support for him that he wants to provide. This is one of those cases where money doesn't solve everything.

That particular clip from the Actors on Actors segment went viral again earlier in July, with viewers applauding Farrell's honesty and openly agreeing with his concerns.





























You can watch the full Actors on Actors interview here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Farrell is looking toward the future, as he builds a foundation that will help raise awareness, sympathy, and support for people like his son who have lesser-known or understood conditions.

It's always important for parents to think about the support their children will have after they are gone, but in James' situation, more work needs to be done to ensure that he's left in a world that is prepared to understand rather than ostracize.