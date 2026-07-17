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Goth Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Rare Blooming Corpse Flowers In California—And People Are So Into It

Corpse Flower
Photography by Mangiwau/Getty Images

A TikTok video from user @righttoabsurdity beautifully captured the romantic moment between a goth couple with white facepaint in front of two aptly-named corpse flowers, Odora and Odorysseus, at the Huntington Library in California.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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There are certain plants that most people will not see in their lifetime, and the endangered corpse flower is a prime example.

The large and delicate plant quietly grows for several years before it develops a smell just days before it opens. Then its petals open, revealing its inner, vibrant purple layers, and releasing a smell that most compare to rotting flesh, roadkill, or rotten garbage, hence its name.

Within 24 to 48 hours, it closes again to rest and grow for several more years, giving people very little time to see it in person.

The Huntington Library in San Marino, California, became a famous spot for corpse flowers when they unveiled their first one in 1999.

In more recent years, the staff has been diligent about "warning" the public on their social media accounts of the smell as soon as it starts to infuse the library's greenhouse area, giving people a chance to make plans to go to the Huntington in the next few days in the hopes of seeing one of its corpse flowers while it's open.

Some people drive long distances, even out-of-state, and others take time off of work and cancel other plans, all for the chance of spending two minutes in the presence of one of these rare, gorgeous—albeit reeking—flowers.

This week, the Huntington Library hosted not one, but two corpse flowers, which they have lovingly named Odora and Odorysseus, that bloomed at the same time, framing one of the library's largest windows.

And one man had the most perfect plan to commemorate the moment.

A couple waited in line to see the two corpse flowers, dressed in full goth, metal-inspired beats.

Some kind people in line behind the couple agreed to take their photo of them posing in between the two corpse flowers before the man got down on one knee.

His girlfriend kneeled down next to him, likely thinking something was wrong or that he was striking a crouching pose with the flowers, before she realized he was proposing. She rose to her feet, clearly surprised and close to tears.

The man spoke to her inaudibly, and she nodded "yes" over and over. He then put the ring on her finger from a little coffin-shaped ring box, and the pair shared a kiss.

You can watch the moment here:

@righttoabsurdity

@Shodire Congratulations to these two who just got engaged in front of the corpse flowers 😭 they were so cute!!! And thank you for the makeup tips!! Their makeup stayed perfect after four hours in line, in the blazing heat and humidity. Impressive!! #corpseflower #goth #gothlove #thehuntington #engagement

Several TikTokers who were present at the time shared photos they captured of the moment.

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

Fellow TikTokers were touched by the perfect moment.

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

@righttoabsurdity/TikTok

The moment was also shared on X, where X users were equally touched by the sweet moment.










Every proposal is special, but it's especially amazing when the environment matches the people getting married, and when thought has gone into the proposal.

Whether he was waiting for the perfect moment or was waiting for these two specific flowers to bloom, this guy clearly wanted to commemorate an irreplaceable moment with an irreplaceable experience.

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