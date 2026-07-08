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Gabby Giffords Had The Perfect Response After Laura Loomer Tried To Accuse Mark Kelly Of 'Getting Handsy' With Another Woman

Laura Loomer; Gabby Giffords and Mark Kelly
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Laura Loomer's attempt to criticize Arizona Senator Mark Kelly for getting "handsy" with a woman she assumed wasn't his wife backfired spectacularly when Kelly's wife, Gabby Giffords, quickly fired back online with a hilarious response, and people are eating it up.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 08, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Far-right conspiracy theorist, MAGA minion, and twice-failed political candidate Laura Loomer has embarrassed herself again online.

The self-described MAGA influencer and advisor to—and rumored affair partner of—MAGA Republican President Donald Trump decided to attack Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly on X for "getting handsy" with a woman in a photo of a crowd of people cheering on Mexico during their FIFA World Cup game against England.

Senator Kelly, a former Navy pilot and NASA astronaut, posted several photos to his personal account, Captain Mark Kelly, on Sunday.

He captioned the post:

"Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup!"

Loomer, who has never served in the military, selected one of the photos to accuse Senator Kelly of cheating on his wife, former Arizona Democratic Representative Gabby Giffords, and, like other MAGA minions online, disloyalty to the United States for cheering on Mexico. The U.S. men's national team, which had played on Wednesday, wasn't playing at all on Sunday.

Loomer, a.k.a. Looney, captioned Senator Kelly's photo:

"Who is this woman that Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly was getting handsy with yesterday while he was sporting Mexico’s jersey during the World Cup game?"
"A US Senator who represents a BORDER STATE wearing Mexico’s jersey is bad enough, but I thought he was 'super loyal' to his medically brain dead wife who was shot in the head?"
"[GabbyGiffords] this doesn’t look like you."
"Who is the other woman?"

@@LauraLoomer/X

Loomer tagged Senator Kelly's official Senate X account, Gabby Giffords, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the Senate Democrats, because if you're going to look really stupid and ableist, you should gather a large crowd.

The MAGA influencer has repeatedly referred to former Representative Giffords as "medically brain dead," proving she has no idea what those words mean. Giffords was shot in the head during a "Congress on Your Corner" constituent meeting in 2011. While Giffords suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that led to her retirement from Congress, she was never "medically brain dead."

In response, Giffords reshared Loomer's post, tagging her husband's personal account with the caption:

"Well, she looks pretty great to me [Captain Mark Kelly]."

@GabbyGiffords/X

X users quickly pointed out why Giffords was unbothered by her husband "getting handsy" with the woman in the photo—who is his wife, Gabby Giffords.

They added a context note to Loomer's post reading:

"The woman has been confirmed to be Gabby Giffords by both Mark Kelly (via tagging) and Gabby Giffords herself"

context note on @LauraLoomer/X

Over 2 million people viewed Loomer's post, mostly to dunk on the poster.


reply to @LauraLoomer/X


reply to @LauraLoomer/X


reply to @LauraLoomer/X


reply to @LauraLoomer/X










Senator Kelly has been in the Trump administration's and MAGA minions' crosshairs ever since he and other Democratic lawmakers reminded members of the military of their responsibility to not follow illegal or unconstitutional orders.

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