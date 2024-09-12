Far-Right Activist Swiftly Fact-Checked After Bonkers Conspiracy About Harris's Earrings During Debate

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer raised eyebrows after sharing a bonkers conspiracy about Tuesday night's presidential debate, claiming Vice President Kamala Harris was actually being fed her talking points through "audio earrings."
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Loomer alleged that Harris was wearing Nova H1 audio earphones, designed to resemble pearl earrings, writing:
"Interesting choice of earrings tonight, [Harris]."
You can see her post below.
@LauraLoomer/X
However, this claim was quickly debunked, as the Nova H1 earphones differ from Harris's earrings.
A photo from the product review shows that the Nova H1 earphones wrap around the earlobe, while Harris’s earrings are dangling and designed for pierced ears.
The earrings Harris wore appear to be Tiffany & Co. South Sea Pearl Earrings from the Hardwear collection. She has worn the gold earrings at previous events, including an August 6 rally in Pennsylvania and the White House Juneteenth concert this summer.
Tiffany & Co.
It's worth noting that earpieces are not permitted in presidential debates, and during the ABC debate, candidates were prohibited from bringing notes or props on stage.
Google data showed a surge in searches for "nova h1" and "nova earrings" on Wednesday morning. The earrings are marketed on Kickstarter as "the first clip-on earphones on the planet," with the technology embedded in real pearls that rest on the earlobe to direct sound into the ear canal, complete with integrated high-end microphones.
Loomer was swiftly called out.
Loomer has gained prominence in recent years, becoming one of the more well-known conspiracy theorists on the far right.
In 2022, Loomer lost a Florida Republican primary challenge against House incumbent Dan Webster but refused to concede, instead demanding Webster resign.
In a speech to her supporters, Loomer declared herself a "winner" and alleged she was the victim of election fraud, employing language Trump continually used to attack the democratic process since losing the 2020 presidential election and inciting the January 6 insurrection.
Loomer has worked as an activist and writer for several organizations, including Project Veritas, a right-wing group known for producing secretly recorded and deceptively edited undercover audio and video investigations of media organizations and left-leaning groups.
Loomer has also been banned from numerous social media platforms, payment processors, vehicles for hire, and food delivery mobile apps for various reasons, including violating policies on hate speech and spreading misinformation.
She made headlines yesterday for attending a September 11 remembrance at a lower Manhattan fire station alongside former President Donald Trump, igniting controversy because of her prior claims that the terrorist attacks—which resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths and were the impetus for the War on Terror—was an "inside job."