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Laura Loomer's Old Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her After She Joins Trump's Gross Celebration Of Robert Mueller's Death

Laura Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

After President Trump celebrated the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, far-right activist Laura Loomer shared her agreement—and was quickly reminded of her own past tweet to call out her hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Far-right activist Laura Loomer's old tweet came back to haunt her after she joined President Donald Trump's celebration of the death of Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who, later in his role as special counsel, investigated the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

Trump has continuously dismissed the assessment from U.S. intelligence that it was confident Russia was behind the 2016 hacks of internal records at the Democratic and Republican National Committees and has suggested the conclusion of Russian interference was politically motivated. However, Mueller's report was quite damning.

While the report did not find sufficient evidence the campaign "coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities" to level its own charges, it stated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was illegal and the Trump campaign welcomed and encouraged these efforts.

The report also found Trump tried many times to obstruct the investigation, but his associates often "refused to carry out his orders."

Trump, feeling vindicated upon learning of Mueller's death at 81 from Parkinson's disease, published the following remarks to Truth Social:

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Loomer shared Trump's remarks with her own followers and commented that Trump merely "says what everyone is thinking," adding:

"He's right. We shouldn't be sad when bad people die."

You can see her post below.

Then one account call "This You?" resurfaced a comment Loomer herself made several months ago, just days after the assassination of her fellow far-right activist Charlie Kirk, which reads:

"The videos of sick people celebrating and gloating over Charlie's death make me physically ill. It's enough to make you not want to leave your house when you see how normalized this hatred on the left is."

You can see it below.


Screenshot of Laura Loomer's post @LauraLoomer/X

Loomer's tweet exposes her own hypocrisy.

Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged.

The Trump administration has used Kirk's death as an opportunity to crack down on free speech rights—moves coming into sharper focus since late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily taken off the air—and targeting and blaming leftists for Kirk's murder even though the shooter is aligned with the far-right.

The Trump administration and their surrogates have also accused leftists of celebrating Kirk's death while themselves casting Kirk as a visionary, even going so far as to unfurl a banner bearing Kirk's likeness at the Department of Education. Kirk was an avowed white supremacist who resented the existence of the Civil Rights Act.

Kirk thoroughly supported the implementation of a Christian theocracy as outlined in Project 2025 and was instrumental to swinging young voters in Trump's favor while normalizing fascist rhetoric and campaigning against women's rights and LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Pointing this out did not mean leftists were themselves "celebrating" Kirk's death—but Loomer's response to Trump's post about Mueller shows how flimsy the holier-than-thou arguments coming out of the right-wing really are.

She was swiftly called out.


If there's one thing MAGA is consistent with, it's their hypocrisy.

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