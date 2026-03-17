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Far-Right Influencer Laura Loomer Called Out To Her Face About Her Past Racist Tweets While Visiting India

Screenshots of Laura Loomer and Rajdeep Sardesai
India Today

While appearing in New Delhi at the India Today Conclave, Loomer was confronted by a reporter over her "brazenly racist" past tweets.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Far-right influencer Laura Loomer was called out to her face by an Indian reporter over her past tweets that promote "anti-Indianism, worse still Islamophobia, and even worse racism."

Loomer was in New Delhi for the India Today Conclave, an event aimed at promoting India, when she was confronted over her past anti-Indian remarks by Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Sardesai’s comments came after moderators pressed Loomer over her past remarks about Islam. Despite the fact that roughly 15% of India’s population are Muslim, Loomer said she believes “Islam is a cancer on the world” and claimed she does not “believe that Islamophobia is real.” She also argued that Muslims should be barred from holding public office in the United States.

Earlier in the discussion, when asked about disparaging comments she had made about India, Loomer walked back her statements, saying, “I shouldn’t have said some of the things that I said … and I apologize if my remarks offended people.”

Sardesai brought up a number of her past tweets, including one in which she claimed the White House would smell "like curry" if former Vice President Kamala Harris—who is of Afro-Jamaican and Indian heritage—won the 2024 presidential election.

He said, in part:

"You then went on to claim that our country was 'built by white Europeans, not third world invaders from India.' I think you should do more than just express regret. From what I can see, you are brazenly racist and Islamophobic."
"And I am sorry to say that we have attitude in this country where we welcome all but your comments smack of anti-Indianism, worse still Islamophobia, and even worse racism, which has no place in today's world."
"So get real, ma'am. Sorry to say, but [these] comments are unacceptable to me as an Indian and a world citizen."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Anticipating she'd be asked about her past posts, Loomer deleted them before her visit, but not before others archived them.

Screenshots of Laura Loomers past racist anti-Indian tweets @LauraLoomer/X

Many loved to see Loomer being confronted directly, particularly when her brand of racism is reflective of much of the far-right that is in power in the U.S. today.


It's always a good day when white supremacists are called out to their faces.

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