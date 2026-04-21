Nancy Sinatra Fires Back At Trump With Four Powerful Words After He Uses Her Father's Song In Cryptic Post

Singer Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of the iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, criticized President Donald Trump after he posted a video featuring her father's version of the song "My Way" to Truth Social amid his ongoing war and negotiations with Iran.

"My Way," a song about an individual looking back on their decision to live life on their own terms, was one of the late Sinatra's signature hits. Trump posted a video of Sinatra singing the song with no comment or explanation.

You can see his post here.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But Nancy Sinatra—best known for singing the 1966 hit "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'"—was not interested in Trump's reasons for posting the video.

In response to an X user who noted she "will not be happy about this" and that her father "was a big champion for equality and supported the Civil Rights movement," she commented:

"This is a sacrilege."

You can see her post below.

She also noted that "the only people who can do something" about Trump's decision to post the song "are the publishers," though that is unlikely because Trump simply shared a video on social media and did not violate copyright such as when he's used artists' music without their permission at rallies or in campaign ads.

You can see her post below.

Many concurred with Nancy Sinatra's criticism.





Nancy Sinatra has previously shut down MAGA supporters who've claimed her father would have "loved" Trump.

Several months ago, she pointed out that her father would not have been happy about the news that ICE agents are terrorizing Latinos around the country, stressing that this is "not my father's America."

It's worth noting that Sinatra, who died in 1998, was very critical of Trump back in the day.

According to The Way It Was by Eliot Weisman, Trump balked at Sinatra’s asking price to perform at his Atlantic City casino. Sinatra, unimpressed by the pushback, reportedly responded with a blunt command that Trump “go f**k himself.”