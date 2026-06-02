Skip to content

Christian Nationalist Podcaster Slammed After Comparing Gay People Having Kids To Slavery In Unhinged Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Love Island USA' Contestant Gets Dropped From Show Eight Days Before Premiere After Videos Of Her Using Racial Slur Resurface

Vasana Montgomery
Peacock

Vasana Montgomery has been dropped from the upcoming season of Love Island USA just eight days before its premiere after videos of her allegedly using the N-word resurfaced.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 02, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Drama has struck Love Island USA once again before the camera have even begun rolling.

Contestant Vasana Montgomery has been booted off the hit show after videos of her using the N-word have resurfaced.

The uproar comes just eight days before the show was set to premiere.

The 25-year-old Beaverton, Oregon, business owner has been removed from the cast over two videos that have reappeared just days after the cast was announced.

In one, a person who appears to be Montgomery uses the n-word while singing along to a song.

In another, the person uses the term toward another person while playing a video game in an arcade.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the videos were privately owned, not public, and so were not available during the show's vetting procedures.

A promo video for the new season showed Montgomery talking about her attitudes toward dating other cultures:

"If you were to ask my friends what my type is, they’d show you the world map.”

That doesn't defuse the slur, however, and the online backlash to the videos of Montgomery has been swift.

And, of course, given the times we live in, the backlash to the backlash has been no less heated, with many suggesting the response has gone overboard.

But many vehemently disagreed that perceived intent or the fact she was singing to song lyrics negated the used of the word.

Many also expressed shocked that it seemed someone had obviously held onto the videos for the express purpose of canceling Montgomery.

But perhaps the biggest response was one of disbelief that this is now the second consecutive year that Love Island has had to fire someone over their use of racial slurs.

Last year constestant Yulissa Escobar was forced to leave the show's villa after footage of her using the N-word surfaced and she was asked to leave the show.

Contestant Cierra Ortega was asked to leave later in the season as well after using a racial slur for Asian people she claimed to not realize was offensive.

Given those controversies, many were shocked that the show didn't have better vetting procedures this year.

The show will air as scheduled beginning June 2, 2026, with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hosting.

Latest News

Screenshots of Pete Hegseth attempting a grapevine workout with Navy members
Funny News

Pete Hegseth Is Getting Roasted Over His Hilariously Awkward Attempt To Do A Grapevine Workout With Navy Sailors

Screenshot of Jon Ossoff; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Jon Ossoff Perfectly Explains Why Trump Wants To Build His Ballroom And Put His Face On Money—And Yep, That Tracks

After Lisa Kudrow (left) recounted being mistaken for Dionne Warwick (right), the singer weighed in with a priceless response.
Celebrities

Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Was Once Mistaken For Dionne Warwick—And Warwick's Reaction Is Hilariously Priceless

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Viral Post

Hillary Clinton Perfectly Sums Up Aerial Photo Of The White House Amid Construction—And She's Absolutely Right

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Lee Curtis
Brian To/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Poignant Tribute To Her Sister And 'First Friend' After Her Death At 69

It's said that our first friends, and among our most treasured, are often our siblings or cousins. This was certainly true for Jamie Lee Curtis and her big sister, Kelly.

Kelly Lee Curtis, best known for Magic Sticks and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, passed away last weekend, surrounded by the things and people that she loved.

Keep Reading Show less
Tina Fey addressed the viral Timothée Chalamet "manspreading" discourse during a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast.
@newheightshow/Instagram; Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tina Fey Just Hilariously Cleared The Air After Timothée Chalamet 'Manspreading' Next To Her At Knicks Game Went Viral

What started as a viral photo from a Knicks game quickly became one of the internet's favorite celebrity storylines. Now, Tina Fey is clearing the air about the alleged "manspreading beef" with Timothée Chalamet while sharing what the Oscar nominee and Kylie Jenner were actually like off-camera.

For those who don't recall, Chalamet found himself at the center of countless memes after social media users accused him of "manspreading" next to Fey during a Knicks game in April. The photo that launched a thousand jokes showed Fey seated beside Chalamet, with the actor positioned between the comedian and Jenner while sporting a Knicks cap and a notably wide stance.

Keep Reading Show less
Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Floating Himself As Replacement For Musicians Who Keep Dropping Out Of His 'Freedom 250' Concert

President Donald Trump is getting widely mocked online after he complained about the artists allegedly scheduled to perform at his upcoming Freedom 250 concert series who dropped out, prompting him to suggest himself as a replacement.

Trump—whose narcissism has been in overdrive during his second term—referred to himself as the "Number One Attraction" in the world in a post on Truth Social.

Keep Reading Show less
Maria Shriver; Donald Trump; Kerry Kennedy
Gabe Ginsburg/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of Hope

Kennedy Family Reacts To Judge's Ruling That Trump's Name Must Be Removed From Kennedy Center—And We're Cheering

People are cheering after Kennedy family members Maria Shriver and Kerry Kennedy reacted to a judge's ruling that President Donald Trump must remove his name from the Kennedy Center.

In December, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center Board had voted to rename the performing arts center the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

Keep Reading Show less
Boyfriend telling girlfriend about glory hole
@brokenlessons/TikTok

Woman Stunned After Boyfriend Admits He Once Used A Glory Hole In Hilariously Awkward Viral TikTok

When it comes to relationships, some secrets are probably best left as secrets!

That's the lesson one couple is learning the hard way after joining a sort of modern-day version of The Newlywed Game.

Keep Reading Show less