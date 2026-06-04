Pennsylvania Mayor Rips Police Officer Who Quit The Force To Go On 'Love Island USA'

A badge-wearing bombshell has entered the villa.

Sean Reifel is one of 12 singles entering the Love Island USA villa this summer, but his search for love is already creating drama back home. The former Bethlehem Police Department officer has drawn criticism from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Mayor J. William Reynolds after leaving the force to appear on the Peacock reality series.

Reifel quickly introduced himself to viewers during yesterday’s premiere episode:

“I’m not a model, not an actor. I’m a police officer, actually. You could be having the worst day of your life, and I’ll just help you sift through that. The more thoughtful you are, I think that sh*t is so pretty. I love it.”

Technically, he's already turned in the badge, but hopefully, his love interests don't get that life update anytime soon.

You can view his villa confessional here:

For readers unfamiliar with the franchise, Love Island originated in the United Kingdom before expanding worldwide, including Love Island USA. The series follows singles living together in a luxury villa as they pursue romance while navigating re-couplings, bombshell arrivals, and public eliminations.

Back in Pennsylvania, Reynolds reportedly isn't thrilled about one of Bethlehem's former officers swapping patrol duty for villa life.

The mayor addressed Reifel's departure from the department:

“Our police department spent a lot of time training, and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left, as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year.”

Reynolds has served as mayor of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, since January 3, 2022. Before taking office, he spent 14 years on the Bethlehem City Council, including a stint as council president.

The mayor may have a point—replacing a police officer is probably harder than replacing a reality TV star looking for love in all the wrong places.

Reynolds expanded on his frustration during an interview with local outlet WHTM:

“I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.”

You can view the mayor’s take here:

- YouTube CBS 19

The mayor isn't commenting from afar. Reynolds personally swore Reifel into the department in 2024, and photos from the ceremony show the pair smiling together long before the villa entered the picture.

You can view the picture of his swearing-in ceremony here:

Pennsylvania Mayor slams ‘Love Island USA’ contestant Sean Reifel for quitting his police job to be on the show:



“Our police department spent a lot of time training and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left as we… pic.twitter.com/w6WfgqBZUc

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2026

During his introduction package, Reifel shared more details about his personal life, including the fact that he is a Papacita. According to the show, he moved to Pennsylvania to support his child's mother and was open about it from the start of his Love Island USA journey.

Reifel's arrival has also generated attention because of his unusual background. While Love Island USA regularly casts influencers, fitness professionals, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entertainers, former police officers are a much rarer addition to the lineup.

And show fans had this to say:

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@official_ighota/Instagram

@xliluzihurt/Instagram

@calviface/Instagram

@sher_bear1111/Instagram

@mackb._/Instagram

@bookedbyashhh/Instagram

@bravolovebaby_/Instagram

@brrue/Instagram

@sierrasprague/Instagram

@tayminbeauty/Instagram

@v.rodriguezzz/Instagram

Reifel is entering a franchise that rarely stays out of the headlines. Last season alone, multiple contestants faced backlash after old social media posts resurfaced, triggering public apologies and intense online scrutiny.

Attempts to obtain additional comment were unsuccessful. A message sent to Reifel's Instagram account bounced back with a notice that he does not accept new message requests, while a call to a public relations firm representing ITV America, the production company behind Love Island USA, went to voicemail.

You can view the promo for tonight’s episode below:

Whether Reifel finds romance, survives the inevitable bombshell arrivals, or becomes the center of the next viral Love Island moment remains to be seen.

And before America has even decided who should couple up, Reifel's decision to trade a police badge for a spot in the villa has already become one of the season's most unexpected storylines.