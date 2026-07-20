Christina Ricci Just Bluntly Slammed Joe Rogan And His Podcast—And Fans Are So Here For It

More than 16 years and millions of listeners later, The Joe Rogan Experience remains a podcasting juggernaut. Christina Ricci, however, made it abundantly clear she'd rather do just about anything else than press play.

The Yellowjackets actor jumped into a Threads post from user @everydayisjuneteenth, who gave a shoutout to anyone who has never listened to Rogan's show.

The Threads user declared:

"Shoutout to anyone who has NEVER listened to the Joe Rogan podcast!"

Considering The Joe Rogan Experience is estimated to attract roughly 11 to 14 million listeners and viewers per episode—and between 16 and 24 million monthly downloads—that's a much smaller club than you might expect

Despite the podcast's enormous audience, Ricci kept it one hundred percent real that she has no interest in adding to those numbers:

@riccigrams/Threads

Ricci’s three-word response did not stay on Threads for long. Screenshots quickly spread across Reddit and other social media platforms, where users applauded the actor for delivering a complete review without wasting anyone’s time.

One Threads user summed up the mood perfectly:

"You having no chill is the best thing of this sh—y f—-ng timeline.”

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to Ricci's reply was not exactly out of left field.

You see, folks, Rogan has spent years as one of podcasting's most polarizing figures. In 2022, more than 1,000 doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals signed an open letter urging Spotify to address what they described as COVID-19 misinformation and anti-vaccine claims aired on his program.

That same year, singer India Arie resurfaced clips showing Rogan repeatedly using the N-word in past podcast episodes. The backlash prompted musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, to remove their music from Spotify in protest.

Politics has only pulled him further into the spotlight. Rogan hosted Donald Trump on The Joe Rogan Experience during the 2024 presidential campaign before endorsing him just days ahead of Election Day. And just last month, he was ringside at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, serving as a commentator for the unprecedented event.

Whether he's making headlines for his podcast, his politics, or now calling fights from the White House lawn, Rogan rarely stays out of the discourse for long. That also helps explain why Ricci's three-word dismissal landed like a tiny verbal victory lap for so many people online.

The internet, unsurprisingly, had plenty more to say:









u/Tobias-Tawanda/Reddit

u/death12236/Reddit

u/ElleMaeSinclair/Reddit

u/ReferenceExact5261/Reddit

u/No_Travel6707/Reddit

u/bknyguy15/Reddit

Over the past year alone, the Yellowjackets star has pushed back against Megyn Kelly’s remarks about Jeffrey Epstein’s underage victims, called out a body-shaming right-wing commentator , thrown shade at Connor Storrie and Katy Perry over the allegedly Bezos-backed Met Gala, and criticized The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for booking Conor McGregor as a guest.

In other words, Ricci has built a reputation for saying the quiet part out loud, usually with enough precision to make the internet stop scrolling. And as for Rogan, after more than 16 years behind the mic, he can safely count Ricci among the millions of people who will not be hitting subscribe.