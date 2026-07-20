Skip to content

Tom Cruise Looks Virtually Unrecognizable In Trailer For New Film About Eccentric Billionaire

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Christina Ricci Just Bluntly Slammed Joe Rogan And His Podcast—And Fans Are So Here For It

Christina Ricci (left) sparked viral reactions after sharing her blunt thoughts on Joe Rogan’s (right) podcast.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

After a Threads user shouted out anyone who has never listened to Joe Rogan's podcast, Christina Ricci chimed in with a blunt three-word takedown.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 20, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

More than 16 years and millions of listeners later, The Joe Rogan Experience remains a podcasting juggernaut. Christina Ricci, however, made it abundantly clear she'd rather do just about anything else than press play.

The Yellowjackets actor jumped into a Threads post from user @everydayisjuneteenth, who gave a shoutout to anyone who has never listened to Rogan's show.

The Threads user declared:

"Shoutout to anyone who has NEVER listened to the Joe Rogan podcast!"

Considering The Joe Rogan Experience is estimated to attract roughly 11 to 14 million listeners and viewers per episode—and between 16 and 24 million monthly downloads—that's a much smaller club than you might expect

Despite the podcast's enormous audience, Ricci kept it one hundred percent real that she has no interest in adding to those numbers:

@riccigrams/Threads

Ricci’s three-word response did not stay on Threads for long. Screenshots quickly spread across Reddit and other social media platforms, where users applauded the actor for delivering a complete review without wasting anyone’s time.

One Threads user summed up the mood perfectly:

"You having no chill is the best thing of this sh—y f—-ng timeline.”

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to Ricci's reply was not exactly out of left field.

You see, folks, Rogan has spent years as one of podcasting's most polarizing figures. In 2022, more than 1,000 doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals signed an open letter urging Spotify to address what they described as COVID-19 misinformation and anti-vaccine claims aired on his program.

That same year, singer India Arie resurfaced clips showing Rogan repeatedly using the N-word in past podcast episodes. The backlash prompted musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, to remove their music from Spotify in protest.

Politics has only pulled him further into the spotlight. Rogan hosted Donald Trump on The Joe Rogan Experience during the 2024 presidential campaign before endorsing him just days ahead of Election Day. And just last month, he was ringside at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, serving as a commentator for the unprecedented event.

Whether he's making headlines for his podcast, his politics, or now calling fights from the White House lawn, Rogan rarely stays out of the discourse for long. That also helps explain why Ricci's three-word dismissal landed like a tiny verbal victory lap for so many people online.

The internet, unsurprisingly, had plenty more to say:



u/Tobias-Tawanda/Reddit

u/death12236/Reddit

u/ElleMaeSinclair/Reddit

u/ReferenceExact5261/Reddit

u/No_Travel6707/Reddit

u/bknyguy15/Reddit

Over the past year alone, the Yellowjackets star has pushed back against Megyn Kelly’s remarks about Jeffrey Epstein’s underage victims, called out a body-shaming right-wing commentator, thrown shade at Connor Storrie and Katy Perry over the allegedly Bezos-backed Met Gala, and criticized The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for booking Conor McGregor as a guest.

In other words, Ricci has built a reputation for saying the quiet part out loud, usually with enough precision to make the internet stop scrolling. And as for Rogan, after more than 16 years behind the mic, he can safely count Ricci among the millions of people who will not be hitting subscribe.

Latest News

Colin Farrell, 'Actors on Actors'; Colin Farrell and his son, James
Celebrities

Colin Farrell's Candid Reflection On The 'Mess' Of Raising His Son With Angelman Syndrome Just Resurfaced—And It's Struck A Chord

Donald Trump with Team Spain
Donald Trump

Spain Seemingly Edited Trump Out Of Their World Cup Trophy Celebration Photo—And We Love To See It

Marcello Hernandez; Shane Gillis
Celebrities

ESPYs Host Marcello Hernández Just Epically Roasted Last Year's Host Shane Gillis—And We're Cackling

Pete Hegseth
Viral Post

Doctor Goes Viral After Laying Out Why Hegseth's Mandate To Treat Troops With Testosterone Is A Very Bad Idea

More from Trending

Charlie Kirk
Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

A New Statue Of Charlie Kirk Is Coming To Times Square—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

People are already predicting what might happen in response to news that a statue of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk is set to debut in Times Square in September.

Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Riley Gaines discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

Riley Gaines Just Tried To Slam Kamala Harris For Greeting WNBA Players In Locker Room—And It Backfired Instantly

Former NCAA swimmer-turned-conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized afer she complained during a Fox News interview about Vice President Kamala Harris greeting players in the locker room after a WNBA game, saying that critics didn't react the same way after FBI Director Kash Patel did the same during the Olympics.

Harris recently attended a Los Angeles Sparks game against the Chicago Sky alongside her husband, Douglas Emhoff. After the Sparks secured the victory, Harris also visited the team's locker room, where she congratulated the players and addressed them following the win.

Keep ReadingShow less
A. close up of Andy Serkis
LEONARDO MUNOZ / Contributor/Getty Images

Andy Serkis Sparks Casting Debate After Defending All-White Cast In New 'Lord Of The Rings' Film

It's been almost 15 years since Andy Serkis last graced the screen as Stoor Hobbit Gollum, the afficionado of "precious" rings in the legendary Lord of The Rings franchise.

Hence why Middle-earth devotees are having trouble containing their excitement for his return to his iconic, motion capture role in 2027's The Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, for which the multi-talented actor and motion capture artist will also be taking directorial duties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Aubrey Birrell's TikTok video
@aubsbirrell/TikTok

TikToker Completely Freaked Out After Finding 'Unsettling' 10-Year-Old Photo Of Her Family Hanging In Their Airbnb

A family's vacation to San Diego took a very weird—and possibly creepy—turn when they discovered their likeness displayed on the wall of the Airbnb they'd booked for their stay.

TikToker Aubrey Birrell shared a video of her and her sister freaking out, standing in the hallway of their Airbnb while describing the strange find.

Keep ReadingShow less
Corpse Flower
Photography by Mangiwau/Getty Images

Goth Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Rare Blooming Corpse Flowers In California—And People Are So Into It

There are certain plants that most people will not see in their lifetime, and the endangered corpse flower is a prime example.

The large and delicate plant quietly grows for several years before it develops a smell just days before it opens. Then its petals open, revealing its inner, vibrant purple layers, and releasing a smell that most compare to rotting flesh, roadkill, or rotten garbage, hence its name.

Keep ReadingShow less