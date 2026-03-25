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Christina Ricci Epically Rips Conservative Influencer For Saying 'Fat Chicks Vote Democrat'—And We're Cheering

Christina Ricci attends the "Yellowjackets" S3 Global Premiere at DGA Theater.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

The Yellowjackets star was having none of right-wing influencer Emily Wilson's claim on Threads that "fat chicks vote Democrat."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 25, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Christina Ricci just reminded the internet that if you’re going to body-shame strangers for sport, you’d better be ready to get absolutely eviscerated on arrival. And the star’s latest comment on Threads is going particularly viral after she read right-wing influencer Emily Wilson to filth for her comment about voting Democrat.

It all went down last week when Wilson shared a photo of herself alongside the caption:

“Post pilates cause fat chicks vote democrat 😎.”

In the photo, Wilson poses in her car wearing gym clothes. The post quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.