Christina Ricci Epically Rips Conservative Influencer For Saying 'Fat Chicks Vote Democrat'—And We're Cheering

Christina Ricci just reminded the internet that if you’re going to body-shame strangers for sport, you’d better be ready to get absolutely eviscerated on arrival. And the star’s latest comment on Threads is going particularly viral after she read right-wing influencer Emily Wilson to filth for her comment about voting Democrat.

It all went down last week when Wilson shared a photo of herself alongside the caption:

“Post pilates cause fat chicks vote democrat 😎.”

In the photo, Wilson poses in her car wearing gym clothes. The post quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.