Resurfaced Clip Of Zendaya's Panicked Expression After She Thought Chrissy Teigen Was About To Kiss Tom Holland Has Fans Cackling

By now, pretty much anyone who spends any time on the internet is intimately familiar with Tom Holland's iconic 2017 performance on Lip Sync Battle, emulating Rihanna and doing a barn-storming performance of "Umbrella."

For one, it's just an incredible performance. But what really makes the moment shine is Zendaya's reaction to it as she watches—many believe it's the exact moment she fell for the actor.

And a resurfaced moment from the show seems to underline this: The moment when Zendaya seemed to panic when she thought co-host Chrissy Teigen was going to kiss Holland.

Holland's "Umbrella" brought the house down in 2017 and it still brings the house down now, every time it recirculates, in part because it's so obvious that he kinda knocked Zendaya off her feet!

Which is quite a feat: The guy performed in a corset, fishnets and bob wig, not exactly the most "masculine" moments.

But—and all men could take a lesson here—Holland is so confident and comfortable and unbothered by the whole thing, that Zendaya, and most of the internet, found it irresistible.

And for a moment, so did Teigen, it seemed!

- YouTube youtu.be

Holland's appearance on the show was to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming, so the segment featured co-host Teigen descending from the ceiling upside down as if on one of Spidey's web lines, asking to "live out one of [her] biggest fantasies."

The moment was an obvious reference to the iconic scene in the original Spidey movie when an upside-down Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst share an impassioned kiss.

And Zendaya obviously caught the reference, cuz her face—and a nervous gulp—said it all!

Zendaya even looks, albeit subtly, very unhappy with the bit. And when Teigen's husband John Legend appears to jokingly kibosh the romantic moment, Zendaya's explosion into relieved laughter is pretty hard to miss!

Of course, with Zendaya and Holland now married AND starring in their fourth Spider-Man film together, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's clear everything worked out in Zendaya's favor.

But the moment has the internet howling with laughter at how, for a moment there, Zendaya seems to have thought all was lost!





























Don't worry, 2017 Zendaya, it all works out in the end!

Zendaya and Holland confirmed this summer that they got married in a secret, private ceremony, with Zendaya's stylist Law Roach having said in March 2026 that it had "already happened." They first confirmed their relationship back in 2017.

And they're currently starring in summer's two biggest hits: the aforementioned Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

That's the kind of happy ending even Chrissy Teigen couldn't disrupt.