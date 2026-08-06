Skip to content

QVC Host Totally Loses It After Making Hilariously NSFW Flub While Promoting Her Wigs On Live TV—And It's Too Good

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Resurfaced Clip Of Zendaya's Panicked Expression After She Thought Chrissy Teigen Was About To Kiss Tom Holland Has Fans Cackling

Tom Holland & Zendaya; Chrissy Teigen
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; MEGA/GC Images

A clip from Lip Sync Battle of Zendaya's expression after thinking Chrissy Teigen was about to make out with her now-husband Tom Holland just resurfaced—and fans think Zendaya's face says it all.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 06, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

By now, pretty much anyone who spends any time on the internet is intimately familiar with Tom Holland's iconic 2017 performance on Lip Sync Battle, emulating Rihanna and doing a barn-storming performance of "Umbrella."

For one, it's just an incredible performance. But what really makes the moment shine is Zendaya's reaction to it as she watches—many believe it's the exact moment she fell for the actor.

And a resurfaced moment from the show seems to underline this: The moment when Zendaya seemed to panic when she thought co-host Chrissy Teigen was going to kiss Holland.

Holland's "Umbrella" brought the house down in 2017 and it still brings the house down now, every time it recirculates, in part because it's so obvious that he kinda knocked Zendaya off her feet!

Which is quite a feat: The guy performed in a corset, fishnets and bob wig, not exactly the most "masculine" moments.

But—and all men could take a lesson here—Holland is so confident and comfortable and unbothered by the whole thing, that Zendaya, and most of the internet, found it irresistible.

And for a moment, so did Teigen, it seemed!

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Holland's appearance on the show was to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming, so the segment featured co-host Teigen descending from the ceiling upside down as if on one of Spidey's web lines, asking to "live out one of [her] biggest fantasies."

The moment was an obvious reference to the iconic scene in the original Spidey movie when an upside-down Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst share an impassioned kiss.

And Zendaya obviously caught the reference, cuz her face—and a nervous gulp—said it all!

Zendaya even looks, albeit subtly, very unhappy with the bit. And when Teigen's husband John Legend appears to jokingly kibosh the romantic moment, Zendaya's explosion into relieved laughter is pretty hard to miss!

Of course, with Zendaya and Holland now married AND starring in their fourth Spider-Man film together, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's clear everything worked out in Zendaya's favor.

But the moment has the internet howling with laughter at how, for a moment there, Zendaya seems to have thought all was lost!








Don't worry, 2017 Zendaya, it all works out in the end!

Zendaya and Holland confirmed this summer that they got married in a secret, private ceremony, with Zendaya's stylist Law Roach having said in March 2026 that it had "already happened." They first confirmed their relationship back in 2017.

And they're currently starring in summer's two biggest hits: the aforementioned Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

That's the kind of happy ending even Chrissy Teigen couldn't disrupt.

Latest News

Screenshots of Steve Kornacki
2026 Elections

Steve Kornacki Spilled Water All Over His Computer During Live Primary Coverage—And His Panic Was Palpable

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Everyone Thinks Trump Just Debuted A New Wig—And The Internet Is Giving It Some Ridiculously Hilarious Names

Screenshot of Mark Carney; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Trolls Trump With Perfect 'Conspiracy' Joke After Technical Glitch During Speech

Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd L) and Georgina Rodriguez (L) attend the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards 2024.
Viral Post

Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Pens Classy Response After Unedited Bikini Pics Spark Body-Shaming Comments

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Nurse Hadley Vlahos
@nursehadley/TikTok

TikToker Speaks Out About Just How Difficult It Is To Get A Divorce In Mississippi—And Wow

While we're well into the 21st century, it's becoming increasingly difficult in the United States for women to execute what should be basic social rights, like getting a divorce. But states like Mississippi and most of the "Bible Belt" are making it practically impossible for people like Nurse Hadley Vlahos to fully separate from a former partner.

Though Vlahos is known on TikTok and YouTube for being a hospice nurse and wrote about end-of-life care in her New York Times bestselling book, The In-Between with How to Let Go to follow, she's now dedicating much more of her platform to documenting her three-year process of just filing for divorce, not including all that happened in the years before and in the year and a half since.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
C-SPAN

Trump's Bonkers Quip About What He'd Do If He Coached In The WNBA Just Resurfaced—And It's A Doozy

President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows again after a resurfaced clip showed him trying to bring NBA star LeBron James into the debate around transgender athletes while mocking the WNBA.

The WNBA has been at the center of controversy after Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham said she wants "to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” She called her beliefs "common sense," stressing that "it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category."

Keep ReadingShow less
David McIntosh; Zohran Mamdani
@DavidMMcintosh/X; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former GOP Rep. Schooled With Hilarious Food Lesson After Griping About Mamdani's 'Suspiciously Green Bananas'

A former MAGA Republican Representative and co-founder of conservative political groups the Federalist Society and the Club for Growth, David McIntosh of Indiana, is being mocked across social media after sharing a post and video on X calling out New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his produce choices.

Last week, Mayor Mamdani held a press conference to share an update on the five—one for each borough—planned subsidized grocery stores for the city. Explaining the stores would only stock fresh essentials like produce, meat, eggs, and dairy, Mayor Mamdani provided further insight into how the program would work while not cutting into many of the items such as tobacco, beverages, snacks, and prepared foods that local bodegas most rely on for their profits.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Eilish
Savion Washington/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Photos Of Billie Eilish From Her Upcoming Movie Just Dropped—And Fans Barely Recognize Her

The latest film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar is led by Women Talking and Splice director Sarah Polley.

As of March, Billie Eilish was cast in the leading role, Esther Greenwood, who goes through a form of mental burnout and psychosis over the course of the book, with a plot that becomes increasingly unhinged and unreliable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Hit With Reality Check After Giving Himself An 'A+' On The Economy In Delusional Interview

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed in an interview with Fox News that he should be given an "A+" for the current economy after claiming the "costs are all coming down now."

A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging. Americans have spent an additional $59 billion on fuel since Trump launched the war.

Keep ReadingShow less