Samantha Morton Reveals She Hasn't Found Work Since Filming 'The Odyssey'—And It Reignited A Discussion About Hollywood's Ageism

It's no secret that Hollywood prioritizes younger actors. Though there's a growing sample of films with older actors and important later-life and end-of-life stories, middle-aged actors are still largely dismissed as "too old" and "not old enough."

While guest-starring on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Samantha Morton opened up about her most recent work as Circe in The Odyssey, and despite being one of the most powerful and memorable performances of the film for many viewers, she's received no offers or opportunities since then.

Morton's gone through dry spells before, feeling dismissed when she took time to have children and prioritized breastfeeding and raising her children over losing weight. But after The Odyssey, the reality of being 49 and invisible has hit hard.

Morton reflected:

"I haven't worked for a year since making 'The Odyssey.'"

"I've got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I'm 49."

"I do believe I'm a good actor, but there are other good actors out there. So, the politics of the industry have changed massively."

"I have hope and faith that, I suppose, if you keep at it, and you keep producing good work, and that the right people see it, then maybe you can carry on working."

You can watch the segment here:

Viewers were perplexed that Morton wasn't immediately getting flooded with opportunities after her performance as Circe.





































The segment also came under scrutiny on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where Redditors couldn't understand why Morton was being overlooked.

"'I’ve got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I’m 49.' I wish actresses had the same opportunities as their male counterparts as they age." -Relevant-Peach3997

"It’s weird because I feel like once women are above 60 or so they get cast as grand dames, matriarchs, etc etc. Maybe? But it’s really the middle-aged crowd that gets woefully overlooked. It’s sad." -plaisirdamour

"Babe, district attorney, and Driving Miss Daisy, just as Goldie Hawn said. The issue is that, although you can graduate fairly seamlessly from 'babe' to 'district attorney,' once you age out of 'Hot District Attorney,' it's a long, dry desert to 'Miss Daisy.' I hate it." -PsychologicalLayer57

"This is why I kind of love Lifetime and Hallmark movies. As cheesy and predictable as they are, they seem to be one of the few places that are mostly made up of 40+ year old actresses and actually offer a decent work environment and pay." -luna1luvgood

"This is insane! The industry would cut off its nose to spite its face in the name of youth obsession?? Samantha Morton is a powerhouse actor, and we’re lucky to see someone of her caliber onscreen/onstage."

"When I watched her part of 'The Odyssey,' I got excited about seeing her in more things coming up because surely everyone would see and remember how amazing of a performer she is."

"I literally said to my cousin that I’d watch a whole spinoff movie/series of her character played by her."

"We’re deprived of some incredible performances just because the women aren’t 18 anymore. Pisses me the f**k off." -renthestimpy

"She was easily one of my favorite parts of the movie. She played Circe with such humanity."

"If Madeline Miller's book is ever adapted, I don't care, I want her to play Circe."

"Ageism is absolutely awful. Especially in the entertainment industry. She deserves more than what she is being given." -the_starving_artist5

"She was my favorite part of 'The Odyssey.' One of those actors where it never feels like they are acting." -broden89

"It's crazy how really great actors can't find work while mid actors have it thrown at them based on popularity alone... and they currently happen to be in the same movie with Samantha."

"On another note, Samantha was phenomenal in 'The Sweet and Lowdown' with Sean Penn, and she didn't even say a word. Brilliant actress!" -Important_Tell2108

"If anything, I'm waiting for a 'Men' (derogatory) film series starring women around and over the age of 50, doing bad-a** s**t to s**t-tier men, wreaking havoc."

"Just IMAGINE how Samantha would rock that after her role in 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Odyssey'!"

"We can have John Wick. Why couldn't we have that?" -Lafi90_

"As a 33-year-old who looks 33 (or younger depending on who you ask. Me? I am just happy to be here!), this is so WILD to me. Men get to age, and we (women) get told we should disappear."

"I know it's a thing in Hollywood them consistently do this with women. Just contributes to the warped ideals surrounding women and ageing."

"There is NO reason for these casting directors to continually pair up these old(er) men with young or younger women unless the roles call for it. It's kinda just an interesting (ageist) choice." -lavenderbl0d

You can watch the full episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Samantha Morton and Josh Horowitz here.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Creatives in every industry, from actors to artists to writers, will understand what Samantha Morton is going through and the hope she's holding onto that a project will be seen by the right person and open doors for her.

She clearly has a prominent and loyal audience, but with roles like Circe, most would say she definitely deserves to go bigger.