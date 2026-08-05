Skip to content

Marvel Fans Are Stunned After Learning Tom Holland Wore A Wig In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Samantha Morton Reveals She Hasn't Found Work Since Filming 'The Odyssey'—And It Reignited A Discussion About Hollywood's Ageism

Samantha Morton
Happy Sad Confused Podcast/Josh Horowitz/YouTube

49-year-old The Odyssey star Samantha Morton confessed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she's struggled to find work since filming the movie—and fans are calling out Hollywood's obsession with youth.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

It's no secret that Hollywood prioritizes younger actors. Though there's a growing sample of films with older actors and important later-life and end-of-life stories, middle-aged actors are still largely dismissed as "too old" and "not old enough."

While guest-starring on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Samantha Morton opened up about her most recent work as Circe in The Odyssey, and despite being one of the most powerful and memorable performances of the film for many viewers, she's received no offers or opportunities since then.

Morton's gone through dry spells before, feeling dismissed when she took time to have children and prioritized breastfeeding and raising her children over losing weight. But after The Odyssey, the reality of being 49 and invisible has hit hard.

Morton reflected:

"I haven't worked for a year since making 'The Odyssey.'"
"I've got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I'm 49."
"I do believe I'm a good actor, but there are other good actors out there. So, the politics of the industry have changed massively."
"I have hope and faith that, I suppose, if you keep at it, and you keep producing good work, and that the right people see it, then maybe you can carry on working."

You can watch the segment here:

Viewers were perplexed that Morton wasn't immediately getting flooded with opportunities after her performance as Circe.










The segment also came under scrutiny on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where Redditors couldn't understand why Morton was being overlooked.

"'I’ve got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I’m 49.' I wish actresses had the same opportunities as their male counterparts as they age." -Relevant-Peach3997

"It’s weird because I feel like once women are above 60 or so they get cast as grand dames, matriarchs, etc etc. Maybe? But it’s really the middle-aged crowd that gets woefully overlooked. It’s sad." -plaisirdamour

"Babe, district attorney, and Driving Miss Daisy, just as Goldie Hawn said. The issue is that, although you can graduate fairly seamlessly from 'babe' to 'district attorney,' once you age out of 'Hot District Attorney,' it's a long, dry desert to 'Miss Daisy.' I hate it." -PsychologicalLayer57

"This is why I kind of love Lifetime and Hallmark movies. As cheesy and predictable as they are, they seem to be one of the few places that are mostly made up of 40+ year old actresses and actually offer a decent work environment and pay." -luna1luvgood

"This is insane! The industry would cut off its nose to spite its face in the name of youth obsession?? Samantha Morton is a powerhouse actor, and we’re lucky to see someone of her caliber onscreen/onstage."

"When I watched her part of 'The Odyssey,' I got excited about seeing her in more things coming up because surely everyone would see and remember how amazing of a performer she is."

"I literally said to my cousin that I’d watch a whole spinoff movie/series of her character played by her."

"We’re deprived of some incredible performances just because the women aren’t 18 anymore. Pisses me the f**k off." -renthestimpy

"She was easily one of my favorite parts of the movie. She played Circe with such humanity."

"If Madeline Miller's book is ever adapted, I don't care, I want her to play Circe."

"Ageism is absolutely awful. Especially in the entertainment industry. She deserves more than what she is being given." -the_starving_artist5

"She was my favorite part of 'The Odyssey.' One of those actors where it never feels like they are acting." -broden89

"It's crazy how really great actors can't find work while mid actors have it thrown at them based on popularity alone... and they currently happen to be in the same movie with Samantha."

"On another note, Samantha was phenomenal in 'The Sweet and Lowdown' with Sean Penn, and she didn't even say a word. Brilliant actress!" -Important_Tell2108

"If anything, I'm waiting for a 'Men' (derogatory) film series starring women around and over the age of 50, doing bad-a** s**t to s**t-tier men, wreaking havoc."

"Just IMAGINE how Samantha would rock that after her role in 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Odyssey'!"

"We can have John Wick. Why couldn't we have that?" -Lafi90_

"As a 33-year-old who looks 33 (or younger depending on who you ask. Me? I am just happy to be here!), this is so WILD to me. Men get to age, and we (women) get told we should disappear."

"I know it's a thing in Hollywood them consistently do this with women. Just contributes to the warped ideals surrounding women and ageing."

"There is NO reason for these casting directors to continually pair up these old(er) men with young or younger women unless the roles call for it. It's kinda just an interesting (ageist) choice." -lavenderbl0d

You can watch the full episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Samantha Morton and Josh Horowitz here.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Creatives in every industry, from actors to artists to writers, will understand what Samantha Morton is going through and the hope she's holding onto that a project will be seen by the right person and open doors for her.

She clearly has a prominent and loyal audience, but with roles like Circe, most would say she definitely deserves to go bigger.

Latest News

Geno Segers
LGBTQ

Former Disney Star Apologizes After He's Dropped From 'Hadestown' On Broadway Over Resurfaced Anti-Trans Comments

screenshot from Fox News of Riley Gaines and Sophie Cunningham
Politics

Riley Gaines Just Tried To Make Negative Fan Reaction To Anti-Trans WNBA Player All About Herself—And We Can't Even

Screenshot of Max Miller
2026 Elections

MAGA Rep. Offers Bonkers Reason For Why He Couldn't Have Assaulted His Ex-Wife In Bizarre Video

Screenshot with Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Rosie O'Donnell Shares Brutally Accurate Assessment Of 'Snake Oil Salesman' Trump In Viral Takedown

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Ted Lieu
@atrupar/X; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump Just Claimed He Deserves To Receive 'Reparations' From Taxpayers—And Ted Lieu's Reaction Is All Of Us

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu spoke out after President Donald Trump criticized the Justice Department's rescission of a proposed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" compensation fund for January 6 defendants, saying he ultimately deserves "reparations" after "what they did to me."

Slavery was in fact a brutal legal institution, comprising the enslavement of Black people who were kidnapped from their homes and families and forced to reside in a foreign land where they served as the economic backbone of the American South. Advocates have long sought reparations for descendants of enslaved Black Americans as a result.

Keep Reading Show less
Kalia "YaYa" Wong (left) and Mario Lopez (right) in the A.I.-generated video shared to X.
@mariolopezviva/X

Mario Lopez Hit With Backlash After Sharing Bizarrely Sexual AI Video Of His Niece At Dodgers Game

In the ever-growing category of social media posts people probably wish they could unsend, Mario Lopez's latest upload is making a strong case for the top spot.

The actor and Access Hollywood host is facing backlash after sharing a since-deleted X video—captured by freelance journalist Yashar Ali—featuring himself and his niece, Kalia "YaYa" Wong, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Keep Reading Show less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Fox News

Infectious Diseases Expert Bluntly Factchecks RFK Jr. After He Claims Lyme Disease Was Developed In A Lab

In separate appearances on CNN and Fox News on Sunday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., divulged his plan to end all viral gain-of-function research around the world, beginning with a complete ban inside the United States.

Citing unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and misinformation about research he has no personal experience or expertise with, Kennedy claimed:

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Marco Rubio; Screenshot of Marco Rubio from the widely-circulated meme
Fox News

Marco Rubio Finally Addressed That Oft-Memed Photo Of Him Sitting On An Oval Office Couch: 'I Hated That Picture'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that he actually did find a viral photo of him looking miserable while sitting on a couch in the Oval Office rather "funny."

The February 2025 image captured Rubio seemingly sinking into an Oval Office couch during a tense meeting involving President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The photo quickly went viral, with many online pointing to it as a reflection of Rubio's increasingly expansive portfolio within the Trump administration.

Keep Reading Show less
Dominique Dillon at the FOX13 Memphis anchor desk.
Courtesy of Fox13

Local Fox Anchor In Memphis Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Caught Sleeping Live On Air

If you've ever wished you could sneak in a quick nap before your morning coffee, Dominique Dillon may have just become your new hero. On Wednesday, July 29, an Instagram user shared a video of their television that appeared to show the FOX13 Memphis anchor and reporter catching a few unexpected moments of shut-eye during a live morning broadcast.

The user captioned the post:

Keep Reading Show less