White House's Attempt To Piggyback Off Of A Domino's Pizza Meme Backfires Spectacularly—And The Jokes Are Delicious

The White House was mocked almost immediately after its social media team repurposed a tweet from Domino's Pizza to promote President Donald Trump and his administration.

The UK division for Domino's recently shared a viral post in which it declared something—namely its pizza—"starts with D and never disappoints."

You can see the post below.

The jokes came flying, encompassing everything from deportations to "diahrrea lettuce," which is unfortunate for those dealing with that outbreak of cyclosporiasis found throughout the country right now.





Later, the White House—as the White House does these days—decided to join in on the social media fun by sharing a picture of Trump and remarking:

"We know a guy."

You can see the White House's post below.

But people were quick to point out that unlike Domino's, Trump actually does disappoint... a lot.





The White House's post came just a day after continuing its efforts to turn its feed into a far-right meme factory by sharing an altered version of the opening credits for the popular animated cartoon Rick and Morty, instead starring Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The video depicts Trump and Vance piloting a flying saucer while being pursued by a winged demon. Other surreal scenes include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer peeling off his face to reveal a robot underneath, space aliens being arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, and appearances by MAGA hats, Diet Coke and other imagery.

Although the White House used this animation to bill the second Trump administration as "the best dimension yet," social media users weren't having it. They quickly took the White House to task for spending too much time trying to get brownie points on social media instead of ending the war with Iran or addressing the nationwide affordability crisis.

We miss when government communications were actually professional.