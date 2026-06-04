Skip to content

Viral Video Of Dad Performing Emotional 'Last Bite' Ritual With His Daughter On Her Wedding Day Has Us Sobbing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Marco Rubio Hit With Instant Video Factcheck After Claiming To Congress That He's 'Never Seen' Trump 'Fall Asleep'

Screenshots of Ted Lieu and Marco Rubio
@Acyn/X

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu caught Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a blatant lie after Rubio testified to Congress on Wednesday that he'd "never seen" President Trump "fall asleep" during a Cabinet meeting.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu caught Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a blatant lie and presented video evidence after Rubio testified to Congress that he'd "never seen" President Donald Trump "fall asleep" during a Cabinet meeting.

Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline. Last month, a White House account claimed he was simply "blinking" after Trump appeared to fall asleep during an event on maternal health in the Oval Office.

Months ago, Trump explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

Lieu told Rubio that Rubio "has been in multiple meetings" where Trump has fallen asleep, showing a clip from one meeting in which Trump can clearly be seen dozing as Rubio remarks on agricultural production. When he said that Rubio's prior testimony that he has "never seen" Trump sleeping is "false," Rubio grew defensive.

Rubio said:

“I’ve never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at 2 in the morning."
"He calls me at 5 in the morning. And, you know, I like to sleep a little bit, maybe not 12 hours, but at least 6. So he works. The other day, he was at the Oval Office until 12.30 a.m. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Lieu replied that Rubio had "just lied to Congress" before showing "a video from a Cabinet meeting from last month where Donald Trump is sleeping while you're talking." He then aired footage from a May Cabinet meeting that appeared to show Trump nodding off beside Rubio as the secretary discussed the Ukraine war and the White House's self-described efforts to advance world peace.

Lieu remarked:

“You are literally talking about issues of war and peace, and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you. If Donald Trump cannot stay awake at these important meetings when the cameras are rolling, imagine what he's like when the cameras are not there."
"I'm going to ask you: Have you been at classified meetings where Donald Trump has fallen asleep or had trouble staying awake?"

Rubio flatly denied it:

"I've never been at any meeting [where Trump has fallen asleep] and [in] the thing you're showing me now, he's not falling asleep. I think it’s outrageous that I am before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives, [being asked] questions about sleep. This is a joke."

Lieu called out Rubio for "lying to Congress again."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Lieu then introduced what he described as another example of how foreign governments view Trump, arguing that the president is often the subject of ridicule abroad. He proceeded to play footage from a Fox News interview in which appeared to briefly nod off while discussing Iran.

Lieu then pressed Rubio again:

"Instead of holding North Korea-style cabinet meetings where everyone goes around the room kissing Donald Trump's ass, I'm going to ask you to come clean with the American people and the White House as well. There is something wrong with Donald Trump's health or cognitive abilities."
"There's a reason he keeps going to the hospital and they keep giving him cognitive tests. We have not seen the president in eight days. The American people deserve the truth. I yield back."

Rubio denied it once more—and pivoted to attacking former President Joe Biden, whom Trump likes to refer to as "Sleepy Joe," saying:

"I don't even know how to respond to that other than to tell you it's absurd and ridiculous. I can't believe we're in a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting in front of the House at an important time for foreign policy answering questions from someone who supposedly thinks they're a medical expert when he's not."
"The truth of the matter is we've had a cognitively impaired president in office a few years ago. That's a cognitively impaired president but I don't like to talk about that because it weakens America. This president that we have, this is a guy who literally doesn't sleep."
"He works day and night, long hours every single day. I don't know if you haven't seen him in eight days. I saw him yesterday ... I talk to him at all hours of the day and night. He works inhumane hours. I've been on foreign trips with the president that he doesn't sleep during the whole flight."

Rubio claimed that even while "everyone else is sleeping on the plane," Trump is "wandering the hallways looking for someone to talk to," insisting that Trump has "an incredible amount of energy."

While he acknowledged that Lieu "may not like" Trump's policies or decision-making, he was firm:

"I assure you, this is not a president who is cognitively impaired in any way, shape, or form, and is in fact incredibly active, much more so in many cases than many younger people who are around. Those are facts. I see it everyday."
"You're not going to agree because you have another narrative you want to push."

Lieu replied:

"I showed you three videos of him sleeping."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People are not buying what Rubio is selling.




Remember: the Trump administration really seems to think we're all stupid enough not to believe our own eyes.

Latest News

Sean Reifel (left) with Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds before entering the Love Island USA villa.
TV & Movies

Pennsylvania Mayor Rips Police Officer Who Quit The Force To Go On 'Love Island USA'

Dave Rubin; Parker Sedgwick
Donald Trump

MAGA Influencer Gets Epically Dragged After Struggling To Name A Single 'Metric' Trump Has Made 'Better Off' In His 2nd Term

Screenshots from @ClownWorld's video footage on X
Trending

Surveillance Video Of Woman Throwing Her Dog's Poop In Neighbor's Trash Bin Sparks Etiquette Debate

Sharon Stone
Celebrities

Sharon Stone Recalls Husband's 'Furious' Reaction To Her Decision To Get Double Mastectomy In Heartbreaking Interview

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of Jennifer Welch
I've Had It Podcast

Liberal Podcast Host Calls For Boycott Of 'Every F—king Thing' On CBS News After Scott Pelley's Firing In Fiery Mic Drop Rant

Former Bravo star and I've Had It podcast co-host Jennifer Welch called for people to "boycott every f**king thing on CBS News" after 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley was fired after a heated clash with network executives.

Pelley's contract was terminated following a contentious public dispute with Nick Bilton, a former technology reporter recently brought in by Bari Weiss, who has also overseen a broader shake-up that included the departure of senior producers and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

Keep ReadingShow less
JoJo Siwa shared a health update after suffering a concussion and eye infection following a golf cart accident.
@itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa Reveals Concussion And 'Gnarly' Eye Infection After Getting 'Thrown Off' Golf Cart

After worrying fans with photos and videos showing a swollen, infected eye, JoJo Siwa has revealed the cause of her recent health scare: a golf cart accident that left her with a concussion and other injuries.

Siwa shared a glimpse of her condition following the accident:

Keep ReadingShow less
Joel Webbon
@joelwebbon/X

Conservative Pastor Roasted Over Claim That Smoking Marijuana Instead Of Tobacco Makes Men 'Spiritually Gay'

Stop smoking weed or you'll turn gay. Real men smoke cigarettes! That's the message, more or less, that one wackjob pastor recently delivered to his followers.

Fundamentalist Christian Joel Webbon, who, like most fundamentalist Christians, is obsessed with gay people, says that the path back to "masculinity" is nicotine, whereas marijuana makes men "spiritually gay."

Keep ReadingShow less
Céline Dion; Peabo Bryson
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'Heartbroken' Céline Dion Shares Sweet Tribute To 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Partner Peabo Bryson After His Death At 75

American singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75 after news broke on Sunday that he had suffered a stroke.

According to a statement from his family, the legendary R&B singer died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Texas voter speaking to MS NOW
MS NOW/YouTube

Rural Conservative Texas Voter Has Massive Wakeup Call For Republicans With Her Take On AI Data Centers In Viral Interview

A rural conservative voter in Texas has gone viral after she told MS NOW that she and her neighbors are willing to vote for Democrats to "kill data centers" that are springing up in their community.

Data centers—vast, industrial buildings packed with servers, networking hardware, and storage systems—form the physical backbone of modern computing.

Keep ReadingShow less