Trump Tries To Brag About His Approval Ratings, Gets Instantly Fact-Checked By Critics

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has boasted several times in rallies and to the press about being given multiple cognitive tests, seemingly mistaking them for IQ tests.

It appears no one in his inner circle is willing to tell him why even medical staff loyal to him—who routinely exaggerate his vital statistics and overall health—repeatedly questioned his mental acuity. But their reasons seem clear when Trump says or posts deluded nonsense regularly.

Even the most biased of medical professionals should feel compelled to ask if Trump's aware he's lying or if he's completely divorced from reality due to dementia or another form of cognitive decline based on his statements and social media posts. To not test his cognitive abilities would be a breach of a patient's trust that they are receiving the most appropriate healthcare.

The current POTUS's recent retreat from reality came over the weekend and involved his cratered approval ratings.

At 9:03pm on Sunday, Trump posted:

"59% Approval Rating. Prices coming down along with the lowering of oil and gas. Thank you! President DJT"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The POTUS failed to provide a source for his "59% Approval Rating" claim, probably because none exists.

The Silver Bulletin and Ballotpedia aggregates have his raw approval as of the end of June at around 37% to 40%. An early July Economist/YouGov Poll recorded his approval at 36%.

Trump's disapproval rating was reported as between 61% to 59%. Perhaps that's where he got his erroneous information from.

People were quick to provide a reality check for any MAGA minions still buying what Trump is selling.









@mediumboi; @betteramerica28/Threads





@amanda_miaka/Threads





Can he maybe stop thanking himself and f*ck right off. He's the worst kid in class that just won't shut up. Ever. All lies!

— Momentofzen (@1m52krj.bsky.social) July 13, 2026 at 5:43 PM









@jomckelley/Threads









Funny part is he knows how much he's hated to point where he feels like 59% is as high as he can go and have it still be a believable lie. Even 59% gotta be killing him.

— Matthew Brice (@matthewbriceak.bsky.social) July 13, 2026 at 4:37 PM













The last time Trump’s average approval rating made it above 50% since he began his second term was in February 2025.

His poor polling numbers don't bode well for Republicans in the upcoming November midterms.