JD Vance Gets Mercilessly Roasted After Painfully Awkward Wisconsin Accent Joke Falls Flat

Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked after his attempt to charm a Wisconsin audience by jokingly imitating how they say their state's name fell flat.

Vance traveled to Wisconsin to promote the Trump administration's anti-fraud agenda, pointing to alleged widespread abuse of government benefits and citing an investigation that began during the Biden administration as evidence that the current administration is aggressively pursuing fraud.

Vance went so far as to accuse Democrats of ignoring the problem and at one point, suggested that the state would be better off with a different governor altogether. Tony Evers, the current governor of Wisconsin, is a Democrat.

Then Vance tried to say the state's name but flubbed the delivery:

"Let me just say, I think it would be so nice to have a governor in this incredible state—one of the most beautiful states in the union, especially this time of year. I love Wisconsin, or as you guys say, 'Wisconsin.'"

But Vance didn't sound any different... in fact, he didn't seem to be putting on an accent at all. One could even say he doesn't actually know what the people of Wisconsin even sound like.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The cringe was real.





Vance's appearances have been riddled with gaffes.

He drew comparisons to Selina Meyer, the bumbling vice president played by actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus on HBO's hit political satire Veep, after he stopped a rally speech to check whether President Donald Trump had called him.

At another point, Vance unveiled a large poster that was supposed to show a photo of Markita Barnes, who was found guilty in March on 10 healthcare fraud charges. But because of the lighting inside the venue, the image was barely visible to the audience. Unaware that the display had failed, Vance pressed ahead with his prepared remarks.

The White House is clearly not sending their best.