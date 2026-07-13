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Trump Ridiculed After Claiming He's Been President 'Three Times'—And Who Wants To Tell Him?

Screenshot of Donald Trump
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While fielding questions from reporters at the NATO summit in Turkey, President Trump mistakenly said he'd been president "three times" and won "three elections," much to the confusion of social media users who were quick to point out the math wasn't mathing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump had people rolling their eyes after he said in response to a reporter at the NATO summit that he'd been president "three times" and won "three elections."

Trump has been president twice and lost the 2020 general election to then-candidate Joe Biden. Since then, he has continued to push the baseless lie that the election was "stolen" from him. Trump's supporters eventually attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn the election results.

Asked about the war in Iran and the ceasefire—which he said had effectively ended—Trump insisted that "we are never going to see Iran have a nuclear weapon" and argued that there is currently an "oil glut" on the global market.

He added:

“I predicted everything. I’ve been right about everything. And I have been for a long time. That’s how I got to be president three times. That’s how I won three elections. I did very well in the second one, won it. It was a rigged election. But I’ve been right.”

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Rather than putting those concerns to rest, Trump's remarks are likely to add to ongoing scrutiny over his visible physical condition and verbal gaffes, which critics argue raise questions about his fitness.

Trump has faced considerably more scathing criticism for falling asleep during events over the last few weeks and has grown increasingly fixated on the idea that prospective presidential candidates should undergo cognitive testing.

Earlier this week at the NATO summit, he raised eyebrows after he praised the U.S. military's response to Iranian attacks but mistakenly referred to "the Islamic Republic of Japan" instead of Iran. He also mixed up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was sitting next to Zelenskyy.

We think we'd remember if he'd had a third term—and people are quickly calling him out for promoting more lies about election fraud.


If Trump can't even remember how many times he's been president, then we're really in trouble.

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