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Rob Reiner Gets In One Last Dig At Trump In Surprise Final Acting Role Alongside Larry David—And It's A Mic Drop

Larry David; Donald Trump; Rob Reiner
HBO; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; HBO

Late actor and director Rob Reiner surprised fans with his cameo in Larry David's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness as George Washington—and he totally skewered President Trump.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 07, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Viewers this week of Larry David's new HBO historical sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America learned that the late award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner filmed a sketch for the show before his death in December of 2025.

His appearance in the show, playing the United States' first President George Washington, was kept secret until the episode aired on Thursday, July 2.

The episode's director, Jeff Schaffer, told Variety that the sketch gave Reiner the last laugh in his adversarial relationship with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump. The current POTUS had only negative things to say about the beloved couple, Reiner and his wife Michele, when they were murdered late last year, drawing widespread backlash from even members of MAGA.

Of Reiner's appearance in the episode, Schaffer said:

"It’s coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!"

You can watch the sketch here:

In the sketch, Reiner's Washington tells a gathered crowd he won't seek a third term and says Congress can pass a constitutional amendment to prohibit future presidents from staying in power.

The first POTUS as portrayed by Reiner said:

"I believe that no man should serve more than two terms as President, and I hope that future Presidents will follow my lead."

David's character, a member of the crowd, asks:

"Well, what if there’s some a**hole in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the Constitution?"

A long, but not comprehensive, laundry list of Trump's offenses follow in the sketch, delivered mainly by Larry David.

David's character adds:

"He could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He could send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, all to distract from the fact that he’s friends with a pedophile!"

The cherry on top for many people was comedian Jimmy Kimmel's inclusion in the sketch and the fact Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America is being produced, in part, by Michelle and Barack Obama.

People found Reiner's Washington to be a fitting final role for the beloved artist and activist.

Hard to imagine a better send off for Rob Reiner than his scene in the new Larry David show. Perfect.
— Bootsy Spankins, P.I. (@bootsyspankinspi.bsky.social) July 3, 2026 at 10:09 PM


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People in the entertainment subReddit speculated on Trump’s response to the sketch, expecting the POTUS to keep it classy.

r/entertainment/Reddit


r/entertainment/Reddit


r/entertainment/Reddit


r/entertainment/Reddit

As the son of actor, artist, and jazz singer Estelle and comedian, actor, writer, and director Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner grew up in Hollywood.

After some minor roles in film and television, Rob Reiner, at the age of 23, became a star in his own right after landing the part of Michael Stivic on Norman Lear's critically acclaimed All In The Family in 1971.

He transitioned from roles in front of the camera to those behind it, directing many beloved films across multiple film genres, including The Princess Bride, Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally..., and Misery.

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