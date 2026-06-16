MAGA Texas Lt. Gov. Blasted After Claiming James Talarico Is 'Going To Hell For Sure' In Bonkers Speech

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is facing criticism after attacking Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico in remarks during the Texas Republican Convention, claiming he's "going to Hell for sure" due to his progressive interpretation of the Bible.

Talarico has openly opposed Christian nationalism, once referring to it as "the worship of power—social power, economic power, political power, in the name of Christ."

He has condemned the way Christian nationalists have warped the teachings of Jesus, turning him "into a gun-toting, gay-bashing, science-denying, money-loving, fear-mongering fascist."

Talarico notably criticized his GOP colleagues for backing Texas Senate Bill 10, under which schools are required to display the Ten Commandments in every elementary and secondary school classroom across the state. He has referred to such displays as "idolatrous," adding that the bill's "exclusionary" and "arrogant" nature "are diametrically opposed to the teachings of Jesus."

Talarico has also faced criticism for his defense of transgender youth. For months, the right-wing has claimed Talarico wants to "mutilate children," criticizing him for condemning efforts to roll back gender-affirming care and other protections. Talarico has said he "loves" transgender children who continue to "advocate for their own humanity" despite culture war attacks.

Predictably, Patrick is not having any of it, saying:

"I don't really care what the media says but let me tell you something: It’s James Talarico who decided to bring the Bible into this election. And let me tell you, that’s not a Bible I’ve ever read."

“I’ve never seen so much blasphemy from anyone running for office. Let me tell you what, I’m going to pray for that guy, because when he loses the Senate race, if he campaigns against God as he’s been doing, he’s going to Hell for sure."

"That’s what we’re up against. That’s the darkness. That’s the light. That’s why we must be one.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

You might recall that Patrick attracted nationwide attention in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when he suggested that the elderly and infirm should be willing to die to keep than economy open rather than adopt common-sense public health measures to curb the virus' spread.

Patrick and Texas Republicans are backing Ken Paxton, the state attorney general who was indicted on state securities fraud charges. Paxton was later impeached on charges of improperly helping a political donor who allegedly bribed him, misusing state resources, retaliating against whistleblowers, interfering in his securities fraud case, and failing to accurately disclose financial interests.

Talarico quickly responded to Patrick's remarks to remind Texans of his record:

"For decades, Dan Patrick has sold out the poor, the sick, and the vulnerable to enrich his donors. Love feels like blasphemy when you worship power."

You can see his post below.

Many have condemned Patrick's remarks and praised Talarico's response.





Talarico has previously spoken out after MAGA podcaster Joshua Haymes and pastor Brooks Potteiger—who counts Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth among his congregants—prayed that "God kills" Talarico.

Pottigier reacted badly when Talarico stressed that "Jesus loves" and "Christian nationalism kills." Despite there being video footage of Potteiger's remarks, he nonetheless claimed in a social media post that the story is “false” and gave some “clarifying thoughts.”

He said the Bible’s imprecatory psalms give believers language to oppose the plans of “evildoers,” adding that God “even says so in capital terms.” Referring to Talarico, Potteiger said he prays that “the 'old man' would die” within him, describing the lawmaker as one of “those who celebrate baby murder.”

This is exactly the sort of gaslighting we've come to accept from the Christian nationalist wing of the MAGA movement.