Eva Mendes Slams AI-Generated Image Of Husband Ryan Gosling And Johnny Depp—And We're Obsessed

Hitch and 2 Fast 2 Furious star Eva Mendes isn't going to let anything slide when it comes to husband Ryan Gosling's reputation, and she's not going to let AI slop go by undetected, either.



Last weekend was San Diego's giant annual Comic-Con, with big reveals about what to expect next in the entertainment industry, including Ryan Gosling's official casting as Ghost Rider in an upcoming Marvel film, which was announced during the MCU panel centered around Avengers: Doomsday in Hall H.

Attending the Con, as well, was Pirates of the Caribbean's Johnny Depp, there to promote his upcoming role as Ebenezer Scrooge, donning a fully immersive costume and makeup.

This week, posts have been going viral across all social media, highlighting special moments from Comic Con, including, unfortunately, Instagrammer Opavisions' post. The photograph, supposedly, included Gosling in his red Ghost Rider-inspired blazer, Johnny Depp in full Ebenezer gear, and "Slopaxo" in a bright pink hat, standing halfway out of frame.

The caption originally read:

"Some of our favorite moments from Comic-Con weren’t on stage. They were watching Ryan Gosling, Johnny Depp, and @slopaxo moving through the crowds like the unlikeliest best-friend trio."

Seeing this post, Eva Mendes was quick to call it out as a fake post and demanded that the account clearly label their use of AI.

"FAKE. Please let People know when you’re putting out AI."

@opavisions/Instagram

After all, a less discerning eye may not realize that this photograph is fake, since both actors were attending the Con and might end up walking next to each other in the crowd. And while Gosling and Depp spending time together wouldn't inherently be a bad thing, it's still an event that did not happen, and an inauthentic photo should be labeled as such.

The account quickly apologized but also deflected accountability with compliments.

"Ok, we will, sorry."

@opavisions/Instagram

"Wow. I'm a big fan. I love your movies."

@opavisions/Instagram

"DISCLAIMER: THIS WAS AI***"

"Thank you for saying something. You’re right, and I’ll be more clear going forward."

"BTW, Ryan’s work has genuinely inspired me for years: 'The Nice Guys' (real SLOPAXO vibes) and 'Beyond the Pines' are some of my favorite films ever and a huge influence on the kind of entertaining stories I love creating one day."

"Wishing you both nothing but the best."

"And I also I loved you in the movie 'Hitch.' I always remember that one the most."

"And of course, 'Ghost Rider.'"

@opavisions/Instagram

The account also changed the caption of the post simply to "AI."

The interaction has since gone viral on X, where fans are applauding Eva Mendes for speaking out against the use of AI.

















Some X users would also love to see the Instagram account "Opavisions" be banned because of its continued use of AI.

Despite Mendes' callout and the user promising to be "more clear in the future," they've posted fake photos of countless celebrities since then, including of "Slopaxo" and Ryan Gosling leaving Comic-Con together.









It's so creepy that celebrities are photographed in public as much as they are, but the use of AI to create fake scenarios is a whole new problem.

While this account isn't creating content that could be damaging to someone's image and reputation, it feels like they could easily step into that.