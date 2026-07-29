Skip to content

Nathan Fillion Hilariously Reveals How He Once Got Out Of A Speeding Ticket After Being Confused For Jason Bateman

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Goes Awkwardly Off Script To Roast Lindsay Graham After His Eulogy Claims 'Everyone Liked' Him In Bonkers Video

Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

While delivering a eulogy at late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday, President Trump pivoted from his written remarks after reading that "virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked Lindsey."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows after pivoting from his written remarks while delivering a eulogy at the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday.

Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.

After claiming that "virtually everyone" on either side of the aisle liked Graham, Trump veered from his written speech to make a point about Graham's popularity:

"Virtually everyone—Republican or Democrat—liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. Not everybody."
"He was a tough cookie, OK? I have to be—I have to veer from this for a second."

Addressing Darline Graham, who was named to temporarily fill her late brother's seat, he said:

"He was a tough cookie. I have to veer from this. He was a tough cookie, Darline, but he was beautiful."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

It was a weird display—and people had thoughts.


Oddly, Trump went on to recall how he and Graham became unlikely friends, joking about the moment he publicly revealed Graham's cellphone number during the heated 2016 Republican primary. Trump said Graham later told him, "I had that number for 20 years," adding that the phone "exploded" after the stunt and calling it "the beginning of friendship in a way."

Trump said that, although he had blown up Graham's phone for a day, "Lindsey had the last laugh" because they went on to become close friends and "Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years."

At one point, he said that Graham "never saw a war he didn't like," referencing the major role Graham played in pushing for war with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Graham had traveled repeatedly to Israel to meet privately with Israeli intelligence officials and Netanyahu, advising him on how to persuade Trump to join attacks on Iran. Lawmakers in both parties also believe Graham helped convince Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.

Latest News

Lindsey Graham; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

White House Claims Anyone Who Thinks Trump Fell Asleep During Lindsey Graham's Funeral Is A 'Depraved Moron'

Matthew Morrison poses as he greets fans at the Bobby Darin musical "Just in Time" on Broadway.
Celebrities

A Video Of Matthew Morrison Recounting How He Found Out He Was Being Cheated On During 9/11 Just Resurfaced—And Yikes

Squirrel at baseball game
Trending

MLB Umpire Forced To Talk To Crowd After Squirrel Completely Takes Over Game In Detroit In Hilarious Video

Rob Schneider
Celebrities

Rob Schneider Rages At Texas GOP For Allowing 'Islamic And Marxist Threat' To Infiltrate The State In Unhinged Rant

More from People/donald-trump

Andew Tate; Christina Ricci
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MAGA Influencer Andrew Tate Just Complained About His Jail Conditions—And Christina Ricci's Reaction Is Hilariously Priceless

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci had fans cackling with her response after MAGA influencer Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristan for rape and trafficking and took to social media to complain about his jail conditions.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are seeking release from a U.S. jail as they challenge the British government's effort to extradite them to the United Kingdom, where they face charges including rape, assault, and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Offers Bizarre Reaction To Heckler Shouting 'Pedophile Protector' At Him During Rally

President Donald Trump was criticized after calling a heckler a "communist" after they shouted "pedophile protector" at him while he was speaking in Milford, Michigan, on Monday.

Trump was talking about "placing tariffs on foreign producers" when the heckler yelled "pedophile protector" at him multiple times. His followers attempted to drown out the heckler by chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Zanny Minton Beddoes; Elon Musk
The Economist

Elon Musk Dragged For Throwing Childish Tantrum After Interviewer Tells Him That Lots Of People 'Loathe' Him

Uh-oh, another mean journalist lady hurt poor wittle Elon Musk's feewings!

At this point, unless you are a very specific type of deeply weird far-right dudebro who's been lobotomized by X, pretty much everyone has a distaste for Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Joe Biden
Fox News; Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Just Tried To Blame Biden For The Affordability Crisis—And People Are Having None Of It

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is back from maternity leave. For her first major performance, she appeared on Fox News to be interviewed by the POTUS's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

While the interview was full of the usual misdirection, obfuscation, and blatant lies Leavitt is known for, one of her comments particularly set viewers off.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hannah Waddingham
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham's New Show Is Sparking A Debate After Fans Notice How Much 'Skin Softening' Has Been Applied To Her

It's empowering to see middle-aged (or older) actors continuing to portray incredible characters, and it's especially powerful when they age gracefully without excessive procedures or filters used.

Hannah Waddingham, well-known for her incredible performance in Ted Lasso, is a lovely example of this, performing strong and independent female characters and seeming to put that into practice in her life, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less