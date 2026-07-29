Trump Goes Awkwardly Off Script To Roast Lindsay Graham After His Eulogy Claims 'Everyone Liked' Him In Bonkers Video

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows after pivoting from his written remarks while delivering a eulogy at the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday.

Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.

After claiming that "virtually everyone" on either side of the aisle liked Graham, Trump veered from his written speech to make a point about Graham's popularity:

"Virtually everyone—Republican or Democrat—liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. Not everybody."

"He was a tough cookie, OK? I have to be—I have to veer from this for a second."

Addressing Darline Graham, who was named to temporarily fill her late brother's seat, he said:

"He was a tough cookie. I have to veer from this. He was a tough cookie, Darline, but he was beautiful."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

It was a weird display—and people had thoughts.





Oddly, Trump went on to recall how he and Graham became unlikely friends, joking about the moment he publicly revealed Graham's cellphone number during the heated 2016 Republican primary. Trump said Graham later told him, "I had that number for 20 years," adding that the phone "exploded" after the stunt and calling it "the beginning of friendship in a way."

Trump said that, although he had blown up Graham's phone for a day, "Lindsey had the last laugh" because they went on to become close friends and "Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years."

At one point, he said that Graham "never saw a war he didn't like," referencing the major role Graham played in pushing for war with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Graham had traveled repeatedly to Israel to meet privately with Israeli intelligence officials and Netanyahu, advising him on how to persuade Trump to join attacks on Iran. Lawmakers in both parties also believe Graham helped convince Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.