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An Accidentally NSFW Photo Of Trump's Neck From The White House Correspondents' Dinner Is Going Viral—And We're Screaming

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A photo of President Trump's neck from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday is going viral for creating a very NSFW optical illusion.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 28, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A photo of President Donald Trump's neck from the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner on Friday has gone viral for looking like, well, a vagina.

Trump was photographed by Getty Images photographer Eric Lee as he looked out at the audience at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

The photo attracted considerable attention after it was shared by progressive journalist Aaron Rupar, who commented:

"Trump's neck at the White House Correspondents' dinner was rated NC-17."

You can see the photo below.

Donald Trump Eric Lee/Getty Images

Rupar also provided a more up close and personal screenshot.


Screenshot of Trump's neck @atrupar/X; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Many had the same thought.


Trump likely won't be pleased with comments about his neck.

Last year, he accused Time magazine of using a bad photo of him for their cover celebrating his brokered peace deal in Gaza, saying that while the publication "wrote a relatively good story about me," the picture chosen for the magazine cover "may be the Worst of All Time."

The cover features Trump gazing upward, illuminated by sunlight, with the headline “His Triumph” underneath. The accompanying story hails the peace agreement as “a signature achievement” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

The result also offers a rather unfortunate view of his neck that you can see below.

Trump said Time's staff "'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one." He said he "never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out."

Trump's remarks sparked mockery from social media users and in the months since the photo went viral, Trump has continued to attract attention for weird rashes and other bruises on his neck and hands that have raised more concerns about the state of his health and the White House's lack of transparency.

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