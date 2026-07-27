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A Clip Of Robert Pattinson From 'The Odyssey' Is Going Viral—And The Memes Are Too Good

Robert Pattinson
Universal Pictures

A clip of Robert Pattinson saying "somebody get these beggars out of here" from The Odyssey has sparked a flurry of memes.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey has taken over social media as people discuss the movie's best moments, Nolan's hatred of CGI, the unique soundtrack, and even people rediscovering classic literature.

But one of the funniest things to come out of all of the discourse around the film has to be people's discussion of Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Antinous, the foremost suitor of Anne Hathaway’s Penelope. Antinous was, at best, a cowardly bully of a character who had no nerve when it was time to prove himself.

A favorite moment is when Odysseus returns to Ithaca, unrecognizable in a large, ragged cloak, not arguing back when the people begin to call him a beggar, Antinous included.

During a particularly heated moment, Antinous spits out to the crowd, "Somebody get these beggars out of here." He says it with a snarl and curled lip, saying "beggars" as if it were a slur.

Here's the clip:



Many have compared the moment to Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter universe saying "Potter" or, more fittingly, "Mudblood," which like "beggars," was used against people he felt were lesser than him.


The clip has quickly gone viral and has inspired countless memes, many of which are hilarious.





With an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, the film is sure to spark countless viral moments and hilarious memes.

Since it's release just 10 days ago, The Odyssey has been shattering box office records left and right, earning a staggering $652 million worldwide. This makes it the sixth highest-grossing movie of this year, with plenty of its theatrical run still yet to go.

And with a current critics score of 94% and an audience score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks to be one of the most well-received movies of Nolan's career. Talk about epic.

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