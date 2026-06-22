Jesse Watters Ripped Live On Air After His Overtly Sexist Rant About Hillary Clinton's Place In History

Even Fox News personality Jesse Watters' own colleagues pushed back after he dismissed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as just a "female" who will be a "footnote" in history following her remarks that former President Joe Biden's reelection bid was a "terrible mistake" for the Democrats.

Clinton argued that Biden's first significant error was deciding to seek a second term after initially presenting himself as a bridge to a new generation of Democratic leadership.

While she cautioned against relying too heavily on hypotheticals, she suggested that had Biden stepped aside as many expected, Democrats likely would have held a competitive 2024 primary to choose the party's nominee.

Discussing Clinton's comments on The Five, Watters offered a sexist dismissal:

“Historians will look back in 100 years, they’re not gonna look at the fake news stuff that [co-host Jessica Tarlov] traffics in every day. They’re gonna see the big stuff, the world-defining moments, the rewiring of world trade, the crime, the economy, the border, what we’re doing internationally – that’s the stuff."

"Hillary Clinton is gonna be a footnote, and it’s just cause she’s a female.”

When co-host Greg Gutfeld referred to Watters' words as "terrible," Watters added:

“It’s true! What has she done? She’s just a female, that’s it, a female that does what men do.”

That is, of course, inaccurate—Clinton was arguably the most accomplished nominee in the Democratic party's history, having previously served as a U.S. Senator in addition to her tenure as Secretary of State—and Tarlov was quick to point that out before Watters continued:

“That’s just a job. How did she do at the job? Did she do a great job at the job? No, she did a terrible job!"

"She did a terrible job! Just like many men have done terrible jobs at those same jobs.”

Tarlov responded:

"This is beneath you."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Many have condemned Watters' sexist remarks.

Considering Clinton remains one of the most successful politicians in the United States and Watters merely hosts a program on President Donald Trump's preferred channel, he might be just a little insecure.