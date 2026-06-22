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Macaulay Culkin Shares His 'Only Regret' In Emotional Anniversary Post To Brenda Song—And Fans Are Sobbing

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song sitting courtside at a basketball game.
Allen Berezovsky / Contributor

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song recently marked their 9th anniversary with heartfelt tributes to each other on Instagram—and fans are seriously swooning.

John Curtis
By John CurtisJun 22, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
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There are not many people who share the ups and downs, both personal and professional, of Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin achieved international fame, as did his iconic scream, at age 9 for his role as Kevin McCallister in the Christmas classic Home Alone, and would go on to become one of the most successful child stars of the '90s, leading to starring roles in My Girl, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich

However, things were not as happy behind the scenes, particularly his relationship with his father, who would become his manager after Culkin's Hollywood success and who was reportedly both physically and emotionally abusive to the child star, who has since described his father as "the worst person he's ever known", leading to a 30-year estrangement.

Following a public lawsuit to take his parents' name off his trust fund, reportedly worth as much as $20 Million, Culkin took a step away from acting, but seemed to find love with actress Rachel Miner. The two married when they were both just 18 years old.

The marriage ended in divorce two years later, but things finally started to turn around for Culkin, beginning with a resurgence in his acting career, delivering acclaimed performances in films like Party Monster or on television in American Horror Story.

Culkin also found love again with actress Brenda Song, who like Culkin, got her start as a child actor.

Culkin recently paid tribute to Song, with whom he shares two children and has been engaged to since 2022, in a touching Instagram post, celebrating nine years of being together:

Sharing a picture of the two of them dressed in pink, with Culkin sporting a sharp pink suit and Song a light pink slip dress, Culkin paid a sweet tribute to his fiancée of four years and mother of his two sons:

"Today marks a very special day for me."
"It’s been 9 years since my life changed forever."
"It’s amazing to think that 1 in every 5 days I’ve been alive I have had the honor of waking up next to the love of my life."
Culkin did share, however, that there was one thing about their nine-year relationship he wished were different:
"My only regret is that we haven’t had more time together."
"Thank you for my everything."

Instagram users were very touched by Culkin's tribute, and couldn't help but share how moved they were:

culkamania/Instagram


culkamania/Instagram


culkamania/Instagram


culkamania/Instagram


culkamania/Instagram

Song similarly shared an anniversary Instagram tribute, sharing her excitement to return home after filming, and likewise expressing her love and gratitude:

"Happy 9 year anniversary @culkamania!"
"As I sit here at this airport, just having wrapped on set and about to fly home to see you and our babies- I can’t help but be a little sentimental and reminisce at how fast 9 years can fly by when I get to enjoy life with you."
"My life burst into color when you walked into it."
"I will never know what I did to deserve you and this life that we lead, but I am forever grateful."
"I truly can’t imagine doing this whole life thing without you."
"It’s not always easy but it’s always worth it."
"I love you more and more each day."
"You’re stuck with me."

Song's sweet post was likewise met with cheers and tributes from the Instagram community:

brendasong/Getty Images

brendasong/Getty Images

brendasong/Getty Images

brendasong/Getty Images

brendasong/Getty Images

Life and love certainly come with more than their fair share of challenges—and surprises.

We're happy Culkin and Song found each other and hope they have a beautiful future ahead of them!

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