Sean Duffy Dragged After Fawning Over Trump With 'Masterclass' Praise—And We Can't Roll Our Eyes Hard Enough

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had critics rolling their eyes after heaping praise on President Donald Trump during the launch of a new "Freedom Haulers" initiative on Thursday, describing the president as a "masterclass" of a human being.

Duffy praised Trump for not "prioritizing" those in the country illegally, repeating far-right talking points about the Biden administration's immigration policy.

He then addressed Trump directly:

“It has been just an honor to work with you.”

He added:

"To me, he is a masterclass, to see how this president operates, to watch him and learn from him, is amazing, so thank you.”

You can hear what Duffy said in the video below.

The mockery was swift.





Duffy's display came a few months after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for fawning over Trump during a roundtable in Memphis.

Miller claimed "what President Trump is doing on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come."

Patel credited Trump with efforts to crack down on crime, saying Trump is "inspiring the nation and law enforcement to come up and wear the badge and wear the colors of this country and safeguard our men and women for generations to come." He gave Trump his "thanks for delivering America the safest, safest, safest country on God's green earth."

A couple of months ago, Texas Republican Representative Troy Nehls opened up MAGA to more cult comparisons after telling reporters that Trump was "born a very special baby" while fawning over his presidency.

Nehls called Trump "the best thing to happen to this country in a hundred years" and sarcastically suggested a fund should be established to compensate critics who have "Trump Derangement Syndrome," adding that they should get "counseling" for being against the Trump administration.

It's a cult.