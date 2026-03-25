Skip to content

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Shaming Former Counterterrorism Chief For Remarrying Too Quickly After Wife's Death

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video Of Stephen Miller And Kash Patel Trying To One-Up Each Other With Their Fawning Praise Of Trump Is Giving Us The Ick

Donald Trump; Kash Patel; Stephen Miller
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At a roundtable event about crime and public safety on Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller offered glowing praise of President Trump—and when Trump challenged FBI Director Kash Patel to "top that," he did his best to do just that.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 25, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and FBI Director Kash Patel had people cringing hard after they tried to one-up each other with their glowing praise of President Donald Trump during a roundtable about crime and public safety on Monday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Trump, who signed an executive order in September creating a task force dedicated to crime in Memphis, spoke in terms that gave insight into how his administration will use Memphis as a testing ground for its initiatives fighting urban crime.

But things got weird when both Miller and Patel fawned over the president while making clear to audience members they believe Trump—and only Trump—can keep America "safe."

Miller said:

"What President Trump is doing—not just in D.C. but all over the country—ultimately it will save and is saving tens of thousands of American lives. ... What President Trump is doing on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come."

Trump laughed and thanked Miller before he challenged FBI Director Kash Patel to "top that," adding:

"I don't know, that's a tough one, Kash."

Patel responded:

"That is tough. You know, Mr. President, as I look around I see and am reminded why we have the greatest warriors on God's green earth: the men and women serving in uniform, the men and women serving and wearing the badge, our law enforcement, our police, our sheriffs in Tennessee."
"I'm reminded that Americans exist to protect this country and they've done it, day in and day out, like we've done it here. But what we didn't have was you. We didn't have a commander-in-chief who backed the blue, who funded and resourced the blue, who funded the military, to do whatever it takes to safeguard every single life."
"And here in Memphis, Tennessee, you have put on a show for the world. You have allowed us to go out there and capture gangbangers, rapists, murderers, drug dealers, at record, historic levels. And for me, a first generation Indian-American kid whose parents who fled a genocide in East Africa, to become the ninth director of the FBI, I'm living the wildest dream you could possibly imagine, sir."
"That's thanks to you. But more importantly, what I see when I look out at our great partners here, in our agency, in our legislators, in our prosecutors, our great attorney general who has the guts to go out there and make arrests and turn them into prosecutions that put people in prison, you are...you are giving that dream to every single child in the state of Tennessee."

And he wasn't finished:

"You are inspiring the nation and law enforcement to come up and wear the badge and wear the colors of this country and safeguard our men and women for generations to come. This is an enduring mission, Mr. President, because you've made it enduring. It's going to go on for generations to come."
"They're going to try to achieve what you've achieved, like what Stephen said, in one short year, and they're going to be doing it for decades because America was smart enough to elect you as our commander-in-chief. So while we're out there, fighting for the dreams of our children, just know, Mr. President, how many millions of dreams, like mine, are going to be lived thanks to your brilliant leadership."
"Mr. President, thanks for delivering America the safest, safest, safest country on God's green earth."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People were very weirded out by the display.



Remember, MAGA's a cult—and a vehicle for Trump's narcissism.

Latest News

Paapa Essiedu; Alan Rickman as Severus Snape
Entertainment

'Harry Potter' TV Series Star Opens Up About Racist Death Threats He's Gotten Over His Casting As Snape

Barry Keoghan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Trending

Barry Keoghan Reveals He Doesn't 'Want To Go Outside' After Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments Online

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wig In The New Live-Action 'Moana' Trailer Is Sparking Some Hilarious Comparisons

John Cena; fan at MEGACON
Celebrities

John Cena's Heartfelt Reaction To Learning Fan Is Battling Stage Four Cancer Has Us Sobbing

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of woman being interviewed by MS Now
MS Now

Woman Says What We're All Thinking About Trump Deploying ICE To Airports In Blistering Interview

A woman interviewed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has gone viral for her response to reporters who asked for her thoughts about President Donald Trump's announcement that he would deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports amid a partial government shutdown that has caused exceptionally long delays at TSA lines nationwide.

ICE agents are still getting paid during the shutdown, unlike TSA agents, who are currently working unpaid and struggling amid the affordability crisis. News outlets have confirmed ICE agents have been deployed in airports that serve Democratic strongholds, particularly John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports (New York), O'Hare International Airport (Chicago), and others.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Stephen Miller; Donald Trump
@TheTNHoller/X; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Stephen Miller Caught On Camera Letting Out Heavy Sigh As Trump Tries To Justify Iran War

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was caught on camera letting out a heavy sigh as President Donald Trump spoke at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee about his ever-changing justifications for going to war with Iran.

A WSMV 4 Nashville broadcast showed Miller briefly turning his head and letting out a sigh as Trump described Iran’s missile capabilities as “growing so fast” that the U.S. needed to act before it became “virtually impossible to stop them.” Miller then composed himself and faced forward again toward the president, who was seated at center stage.

Keep Reading Show less
screenshots of ICE abduction of unidentified mother with child
@LongTimeHistory/X

Video Of ICE Detaining Sobbing Mom At San Francisco Airport As Her Young Daughter Watched Has People Seeing Red

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's administration is coming under fire again over White nationalist White House advisor Stephen Miller's immigration guidance.

Campaigning on a promise to deport violent criminals, the Trump administration has instead become the violent (often masked) aggressors that Americans fear. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees have repeatedly targeted individuals without warrants or just cause based solely on racial profiling, denied people's constitutional rights, and killed people in their detention centers and on the streets with impunity.

Keep Reading Show less
Dave Davies (left) and Moby (right) are at the center of a renewed debate over Lola and its cultural legacy.
John Lamparski/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kinks Guitarist Dave Davies Vehemently Shuts Down Moby's Accusations That 'Lola' Is 'Transphobic'

A decades-old rock classic is back under scrutiny, but Dave Davies isn’t letting Moby’s critique of "Lola" go unanswered. In a Guardian “Honest Playlist” Q&A, Moby singled out the track as one he “can no longer listen to,” arguing that its lyrics haven’t aged well.

The “South Side” singer didn’t hold back in his critique:

Keep Reading Show less
Seven dogs walking home to Changchun, Jilin province, China
@Yoda4ever/X

Corgi Hailed As Canine Hero After Leading Six Other Stolen Dogs 17km Home Across Highways And Fields

Seven dogs who were stolen from their village in Changchun, Jilin, in China, made a brave escape and returned home on a journey that would make Shadow, Sassy, and Chance from Homeward Bound proud.

The seven canine companions are known around their community for wandering around and playing together, until one day the seven of them were stolen and put on a truck, likely to be taken to the black market.

Keep Reading Show less