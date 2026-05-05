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Southwest Steps Up To Celebrate Spirit Airlines Pilot After His Final Flight Was Canceled Due To Spirit's Sudden Closure

Spirit Airlines pilot Jon Jackson
Southwest Airlines/Facebook

Spirit Airlines Captain Jon Jackson was scheduled to fly his final flight on May 2nd when Spirit Airlines suddenly shut down—so Southwest Airlines stepped up to give him a proper farewell in an emotional video.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 05, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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After 33 years of some of the cheapest airfares around, Spirit Airlines was kind of an American institution.

So when it was recently announced the airline would be immediately shuttering on May 2, it left many customers in shock, and plenty of its employees as well.

For one in particular, pilot Jon Jackson, the airline's closure was a particularly rude awakening, as his final celebratory flight before retirement was canceled out of the blue.

That is until fellow airline Southwest stepped up to give Jackson a proper farewell after he boarded one of their flights, and the celebration they gave him is hitting the internet right in the feels.

Captain Jon Jackson was scheduled to fly his final flight before retirement on May 2, flying into Baltimore. But Spirit's abrupt shuttering canceled his full-circle moment.

Instead, he found himself flying home to Baltimore with his son on a Southwest flight, and when his son casually mentioned his dad's final flight to the plane's pilots, the Southwest pilots leapt into action.

They got in touch with a Southwest dispatcher in Baltimore who organized one heck of a retirement party for Jackson when the flight landed.

There was a water cannon salute down on the tarmac from the Baltimore Airport Fire & Rescue, and a champagne toast at the gate presented by the Baltimore Ground Operations Team.

Jackson was suitably overwhelmed by the round of applause he received as he stepped into the Baltimore airport terminal.

He told the assembled crowd:

“This is overwhelming, I can’t thank you all enough, it’s… you know… as Spirit goes down, this is a sad day and you guys made it incredible, so thank you so much.”

In a Facebook post, Southwest wrote that the gesture was their way to "show respect, compassion, and solidarity when it matters most" to "a fellow aviator."

@southwestair

Today was supposed to be Capt. Jon Jackson's retirement flight with Spirit Airlines. Afer the airline's sudden shutdown, he found himself heading home as a passenger, seated in the back of a Southwest flight with his son, Chris, a Southwest First Officer.  Chris casually mentioned to the flight’s Pilots that this would have been his dad’s retirement flight. They seized the opportunity to change the course of the day for Capt. Jackson. They alerted Dylan, a Southwest Dispatcher, setting into motion a plan that resulted in a proper retirement party when the flight landed in Baltimore. The Baltimore Airport Fire & Rescue met the aircraft with a traditional water cannon salute, and the Baltimore Ground Operations Team was waiting at the gate to welcome him with cheers and bottle of bubbly. It was a powerful reminder of the aviation community’s ability to show respect, compassion, and solidarity when it matters most. Above all, this moment was about honoring a fellow aviator. Congratulations, and thank you for your service in the skies, Capt. Jackson.

On social media, people found Southwest's celebration for Jackson deeply moving.







Abby Gott Sanders/Facebook

Rebecca Jean/Facebook

Melanie Renee/Facebook

Spirit Airlines had been in financial trouble for quite some time, especially since restructuring in 2025.

It had appealed to the Trump Administration for a bailout, but was forced to shutter after 33 years when those talks failed.

The airline ceased operations immediately on May 2, announcing in a statement that all flights were canceled and customer service had been shuttered.


In a post on Instagram, customers shard an outpouring of laments for the airline's end, especially those who are budget travelers for whom the airline was a go-to for cheap flights.

As one of the few remaining discount airlines keeping American airfares competitive, Spirit's absence will soon be felt by all of us, whether or not we ever flew on one of their planes.

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