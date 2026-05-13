Skip to content

Ian McKellen Reveals 'Star Wars' Star Alec Guinness Once Warned Him To Stay Quiet About Gay Rights

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Are Applauding AOC's Refreshing Take On Her Political 'Ambition' After She Was Called Out As A 'Likely 2028 Presidential Candidate'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
UChicago Institute of Politics/YouTube

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was recently interviewed at the University of Chicago, and was asked about the growing conventional wisdom that she may run for president in 2028—and her response about her real political goals is everything.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

When asked about her future political ambitions during an appearance at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was notably candid, saying her "ambition is to change this country," as she ripped a Washington Post editorial that tried to knock her down a peg for her take on the morality of billionaires.

The progressive is not currently considered the frontrunner in early 2028 Democratic primary polling but some surveys suggest she has already emerged as a serious contender in what is expected to be a crowded field.

For instance, an Echelon Insights survey released last month showed former Vice President Kamala Harris leading likely Democratic voters with 47 percent support. Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg each received 37 percent support, while Ocasio-Cortez trailed closely behind at 36 percent.

In addition, a May 7 Washington Post editorial floated her as a potential 2028 contender even as they tried to berate her for her criticism of billionaires during a podcast appearance last week.

The WaPo Ed Board's take:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) doesn’t just think there should be no billionaires. She believes accumulating that much wealth is inherently immoral, probably criminal and definitely illegitimate. “You can’t earn a billion dollars,” the socialist congresswoman said in a podcast interview with comedian Ilana Glazer published Thursday.

The likely 2028 presidential candidate is arguing that there is no idea anyone can have, or company anyone can start, or value anyone can generate for others, that could possibly be worth a billion dollars.

Against this backdrop, David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama who is the founder and director of the Institute of Politics, asked Ocasio-Cortez the following:

"There are a lot of people who would like you to run for president in 2028...There are others who would like you to run for the United States Senate...What say you about all of this?"

With the Editorial top of mind, Ocasio-Cortez replied:

"You know, it's funny because in this op-ed that Jeff Bezos paid for in The Washington Post, there was this line you had mentioned earlier about 'As a potential 2028 contender, XYZ,' and in the context of that, it was very clear that this was a veiled threat."
"It was the elite saying, 'If you want this job, you just stepped out of line, and we want you to know where the real power is. And it's in the modern-day barons who own the Post and own the algorithms, and 'We're gonna —we'll make an example out of you.'"
"What's funny about that is they assume my ambition is positional. They assume my ambition is a title or a seat. My ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country."
"Presidents come and go, Senate, House seats, elected officials come and go, but single-payer healthcare is forever. A living wage is forever. Workers' rights are forever, women's rights, all of that."
"When you aren't attached, when you haven't been fantasizing about this or that since the time you were seven years old, it is tremendously liberating because I get to wake up every day and say, 'How am I going to meet the moment?'"
"Conditions change radically all the time. So, I make my response less to an attachment to some positional, you know, like title or position and working backwards from there, but I make decisions, by waking up in the morning, looking out the window, and observing the conditions of this country, and saying, 'What move, or what decision can I make today that is going to get us closer to that future, stronger, faster, better than yesterday.'"

You can hear what she said in the video below.

The full interview is below:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Many applauded AOC's response.




Ocasio-Cortez's remarks were well received by Democratic strategist Joel Payne, who said she "spoke with the confidence of someone who understood the power of their voice nationally and the knowledge that she has the option to mount a national campaign should she ever choose to do that."

Payne said it is "impressive" that Ocasio-Cortez was "able to assess her value beyond the office she holds," adding that “she’s going to walk into a presidential race, if she chooses to, with 20 percent of the base of the Democratic Party feeling good about her.”

Latest News

Gloria Caulfield reacts after University of Central Florida graduates booed her remarks about artificial intelligence.
Trending

UCF Graduation Speaker Visibly Stunned After Her Remark About The Future Of AI Gets Booed By Crowd

Screenshot of Donald Trump in new Democratic Party campaign ad
Donald Trump

Democrats Waste No Time Turning Trump's Tone-Deaf Response To Question About Americans' 'Financial Situation' Amid Iran War Into An Ad

Actress Sally Field and son, Sam Greisman, attend the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
LGBTQ

Sally Field Shares Hilarious Theory For Why Her Son Is Gay—And It Makes Total Sense

Pope Leo XIV
Celebrities

A 2008 Photo Of Pope Leo Rocking Nike Sneakers Has The Internet Bringing The Jokes

More from People/alexandria-ocasio-cortez

Keith Ervin
WJHL/YouTube

Tennessee High Schooler Rips Into 'Cowards' On School Board For Not Firing Colleague Who Called Her 'Hot' In Scathing Takedown

A Tennessee community is in an uproar after a school board member has been allowed to keep his job after making an inappropriate comment to a high schooler.

Washington County high schooler Hannah Campbell delivered a scathing takedown of board member Keith Ervin, who called her "hot" during a public meeting in April.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Claims The White House Was 'A Sh*t House' When He Moved Back In—And Everyone Had The Same Response

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has made significant, controversial changes to the White House since he took up residence for his second term on January 20, 2025.

The renovations in just over one year include installing pavers to replace the grass in the Rose Garden, adding gold decor throughout the building and especially in the Oval Office, renovating the Lincoln bathroom to add marble and more gold fixtures, adding gold signs for White House features like it's one of Trump's resorts, hanging a plethora of massive portraits of himself in gaudy gold frames, and demolishing the entire East Wing of the building to erect a self-described monument to himself, an unpopular golden ballroom that will dwarf the rest of the building.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump Mobile phone; Screenshot of Trump supporter complaining about Trump Mobile
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @codenamesteev/TikTok

MAGA Melts Down Hard After Learning They May Never Get Their 'Trump Mobile' Phones—Or Their Deposits Back

MAGA fans who signed up to get Trump Mobile T1 phones nearly a year ago are furious after learning there's no guarantee they'll ever get the phones they put down deposits for—and that these same deposits are now being described as merely a "conditional opportunity."

The Trump Mobile T1 phone was unveiled in June 2025 on the 10th anniversary of Trump’s original presidential campaign launch, marking the Trump brand’s debut in the mobile device and wireless service market. At the time, the company said the phone would be available in August.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sir Rod Stewart and King Charles III; Donald Trump
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rod Stewart Just Gave Trump The Most Brutally Accurate New Nickname During Candid Conversation With King Charles

On Monday, King Charles III attended an event at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust—previously called the Prince's Trust—which the United Kingdom's reigning monarch founded in 1976 to support young people aged 11-30 facing challenges like unemployment, poverty, or lack of education.

In attendance that night was Sir Rod Stewart, who was knighted in 2016. Stewart and the King have met several times, and briefly chatted while King Charles greeted distinguished guests in the reception line.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chelsea Handler unleashed one of the night’s most brutal roasts on Tony Hinchcliffe during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.
Netflix / The Roast of Kevin Hart

Chelsea Handler Destroys MAGA Comedian With Hilariously Brutal Jokes At Kevin Hart's Roast—And We're Cheering

Chelsea Handler brought the heat to Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart Sunday night, and Tony Hinchcliffe ended up taking some of the night’s most brutal hits.

Handler wasted little time zeroing in on Hinchcliffe, the controversial comedian who has repeatedly sparked backlash over jokes about George Floyd and Puerto Rico. She delivered a string of savage punchlines that left the audience roaring while the comic sat visibly unimpressed.

Keep ReadingShow less