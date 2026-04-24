AOC Expertly Mocks Republicans Who Are Crying Foul Over Virginia's Redistricting Vote: 'Wah, Wah, Wah'

Glaser revealed Leonardo DiCaprio’s most unexpected fun fact:

"Is your favorite food still 'pasta, pasta, and more pasta'? Look it up. That’s real."

Glaser said DiCaprio was a good sport in the moment, laughing and mouthing “Yes!” as the joke landed. But the real punchline came later. Fast forward to her conversation with Jimmy Fallon , where she reflected on hosting the January awards show for the second year in a row, and talked about what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

Glaser explained her post-roast ritual:

"After I do it, I always send flowers to everyone that I made fun of that was a good sport about it, which was everyone, just to say thank you because it is a part of why I'm successful at it."

It’s a surprisingly thoughtful move, and in this case, one that didn’t go unanswered. Glaser revealed that DiCaprio was the only celebrity who responded to the gesture, and he did so in a way that fully committed to the bit.

She told Fallon:

"And it really was real, and then he sent me three baskets of pasta as a thank you. So funny. So good. And part me of was like 'Does Leo want to smash?' "

Yes, actual pasta. Three baskets of it. Method gifting, if you will.

Of course, Glaser didn’t stop at carbs during her monologue. She also leaned into DiCaprio’s long-running dating discourse, a topic that has followed the actor for years.

Glaser explained why DiCaprio remains an easy target:

"That joke's been going on longer than, you know, his current girlfriend has been alive. It's truly been around forever. There was nothing else to say about him. And then I was like, 'Well, that's kind of funny,' so I was like, 'This guy doesn't reveal anything about himself. Let's find something he's revealed.' "

DiCaprio, 51, has long been associated with dating younger women, a pattern that’s become as much a part of his public image as his film career. He’s currently linked to model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, a shift from his widely discussed habit of dating women under 25.

Past relationships include Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid, Bar Refaeli, and Camila Morrone, many of whom were in their late teens or early 20s when those relationships began.

Despite years of commentary, DiCaprio has rarely engaged with the narrative. He tends to keep his personal life tightly controlled, allowing the speculation to circulate without much acknowledgment.

Glaser, on the other hand, is happy to keep the joke alive:

"He dates young girls. I can't stop."

You can catch the clip here:

January’s Golden Globes marked Glaser’s second time hosting the ceremony, and she’s already confirmed to return in 2027. When the announcement was made in March, she kept the tone exactly where audiences expect it.

She joked about her Golden Globes return:

"I'm thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it's the greatest gig I've ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord."

The DiCaprio moment quickly took on a life of its own online. Social media called the pasta baskets the “only acceptable response” to that level of specificity, while others joked that Glaser may have accidentally introduced a new celebrity etiquette where punchlines are answered with themed gift baskets.

You can view the reactions below:









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DiCaprio wasn’t the only one in Glaser’s crosshairs.

Her 10-minute opening monologue covered a wide stretch of Hollywood, taking aim at everything from George Clooney’s Nespresso ads to Timothée Chalamet’s brief ping pong era and Kevin Hart’s height. The tone stayed sharp but self-aware, never fully tipping into mean-spirited territory.

Ahead of the ceremony, Glaser admitted that DiCaprio might be her toughest subject, given how thoroughly his dating life has already been dissected.

She told People about balancing respect with comedy:

"That's going to be the challenge this year, is just finding anything else about him that is right for mockery, but not mockery. Also, he's a legend and was incredible in 'One Battle [After Another].'"

"So that's also the other thing—as long as I really like these people and respect what they do, I can get away with saying something negative."

That same energy carries into Good Girl, her new Hulu special debuting April 24, where Glaser turns the jokes inward and proves she’s just as sharp when she’s the target.

You can watch Glaser's full interview from The Tonight Show here: