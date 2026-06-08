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Jennifer Lopez Sparks Debate After Revealing Both Of Her 18-Year-Old Twins Got College Scholarships

Jennifer Lopez on a red carpet
Neil Mockford / Contributor/Getty Images

While chatting with Extra, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her twins graduating from high school, and revealed that they'd both received a college scholarship—and it sparked a debate about the fairness of wealthy people being awarded financial aid.

John Curtis
By John CurtisJun 08, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
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Graduation season is upon us, and parents across the United States are beaming with pride as their children say goodbye to high school before heading off to college in the fall.

Among those proud parents is film and recording star Jennifer Lopez, whose 18-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony are among the graduating classes of 2026.

During a recent interview on Extra, promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance, the proud mother gushed about how proud she was of her twins beginning their exciting new chapter:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The former American Idol judge proudly shared that her twins both got into all five of the colleges they applied to, and each of them also got a scholarship to one of those five schools.

Lopez went on to say how proud she was of how hard both of her children worked, especially considering they both have ADHD and "learn differently" and faced the occasional struggle while in school.

The Selena star also went on to say how impressed she was that both of her children set goals for themselves and how they "did what they said they were going to do."

Most importantly, Lopez expressed how grateful she was that both of her children grew up to be "loving, good-hearted people," something she said she instilled in both of her children:

"I always said to them 'what do I say?'"
"And they said 'it doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people'."

Indeed, any parent would be proud of what Lopez's children had accomplished.

Members of the "Fauxmois" subReddit, however, were much less thrilled by the news.

Many Redditors wondered why her children were awarded scholarships when many students who need financial aid are often denied it:

"Nice that they got accepted, but that's two less scholarships that could have gone to kids/families who actually need financial help."- Rubber-Plant
"Nothing makes me happier than seeing scarce scholarship money go to the children of celebrities! Its important we support families who might otherwise struggle to access educational opportunities."- 2wiceasnice
"WTF do they need scholarships for? Pay for those kids tuition. WTF."- Yd1891
"I mean, congrats? But I really feel people who can afford school shouldn't be applying for scholarships - that takes away from kids who really could use them. But good for them I guess."- BruschettiFreddy
"So relieved they were able to get scholarships, I would hate for them to be unable to attend to due to financial hardship."- awelladjustedadult
"That’s fantastic, it seems like she has been a good mom, and they seem like good kids. That said…. Are they accepting the scholarships? I don’t feel great about that."- InvasiveFlower75
"This is upsetting."- SpiritSignificant334
"Announcing that in this economy is certainly something. everyday seems to be a new celebrity showing how out of touch they are."- allegedcrow

Not everyone agreed with this, however.

Indeed, fans and non-fans alike pointed out how not all scholarships are based on need, and even if Lopez had turned them down, they may not have gone to someone seeking financial assistance.

"So we have no idea if they're keeping the scholarships, etc. but did you guys consider that maybe she shared their acceptances/winning scholarships because she's proud of them and 100% of parents will brag about this stuff?"- Main-Dragonfruit-845
"Wait….so all we do is sh*t on celeb kids for acting like nepo babies and not working for anything then we have two here who have earned scholarships and we’re still shi**ing on them? which way do you want it?"- JoNeurotic

Lopez did not disclose which schools accepted her children or where they will be attending, nor did she mention which schools awarded scholarships or whether or not the twins would accept them.

Office Romance was released on Netflix on June 5.

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