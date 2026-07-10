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White House Sparks Backlash With Cringey New 'Daddy's Home' Post About Trump On Social Media

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Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The official White House Account weirded out social media users after posting a photo of Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey with the caption 'Daddy's Home,' and X users were quick to comment about how the U.S. is "a parody of itself."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The White House weirded out social media users after posting a photograph of President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, with the caption "Daddy's Home."

Trump has made headlines this week for having renewed not only his demand that the United States take control of Greenland but also threatened to sever trade ties with Spain, leaving NATO officials once again trying to ease tensions.

In addition to attacking allies, Trump has been accused of harassing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, renewing a prior feud by sharing a photo of her from the G7 summit that shows her looking up at him with the words "restraining order needed" above it.

The White House's social media team overlooks all this controversy, posting a photo of Trump alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The words "DADDY'S HOME" were posted in all caps.

You can see the post below.

It was embarrassing, and people were quick to point out just how unserious and how much of "a parody of itself" the U.S. has become.


The "Daddy" label is not new and Republican allies have previously embraced the nickname as a way of portraying Trump as a commanding, paternal authority.

Shortly after Trump returned to office in January 2025, for example, actor Mel Gibson appeared on Fox News to discuss the president's visit to California during the Los Angeles wildfires and likened his arrival to "daddy arriving and taking his belt off"—a remark intended to convey that Trump had come to restore order.

Gibson, a longtime Los Angeles resident, told Fox News personality Sean Hannity that Trump's arrival meant "he’ll get some results here quickly."

The delusion is real.

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