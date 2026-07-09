Nicolle Wallace Offers Hilariously Brutal Suggestion For 'Addled' Trump Amid 'Bizarre' NATO Press Conferences

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has been participating in the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, since Tuesday afternoon, but the visit has been anything but successful for the embattled POTUS.
Trump's appearances before the international press on hand for the summit have been rife with gaffes that have the domestic and international communities both amused and concerned over the 80-year-old's continued cognitive decline.
MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on his performance saying:
"In a series of bizarre press conferences, Donald Trump ran the gamut of sounding merely uninformed to downright addled and crazy."
Wallace then shared a reel of the POTUS's press flubs on Deadline White House, seen here:
In the "highlight" reel, Trump:
- claimed his ceasefire with Iran was over because he doesn't "want to deal with them anymore" because they're "scum"
- said "we had 111 missile shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan," probably meaning Iran
- disparaged Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, calling it "the Obama nuclear waste deal"
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- declared an end to all trade with NATO ally Spain, saying "we don't want anything to do with Spain, cut off all trade with Spain please, including visits, okay we don't want anything to do..."
- boasted about being #1 on “TicTac” which is a candy, not a social media site
- confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—who was seated beside him—with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine in an act of war.
After the reel was finished, Wallace said:
"He’s not sitting next to President Putin, I don’t know what TicTac is, the Islamic Republic of Japan came out of his mouth."
She then suggested:
"[Secretary of State] Marco Rubio's going to have to start standing next to him and translating."
Wallace added:
"But unsurprisingly, Donald Trump's incomprehensible, unhinged, embarrassing, uninformed, 'me, me, me' display there, and his approach to geopolitics has had an effect. It appears to have finally exasperated and exhausted European leaders' patience."
People found Trump's performance on the international stage unacceptable.
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According to the New York Times:
"Hundreds of journalists from around the world pushed, elbowed and yelled at one another to make it into a soaring auditorium here in Ankara for the chance to ask a question of a freewheeling American president who might say anything."
While it might be entertaining for the international audience to see an unhinged United States President repeatedly break from reality, it doesn’t bode well for anyone.
You can watch the full Deadline White House segment on Trump’s NATO Summit performance here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be