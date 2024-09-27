Old Rubio Debate Zinger Ripping Trump Resurfaces After Trump Launches $100k Watch Grift

After former President Donald Trump started hawking $100K "Trump" watches, the perfect old clip of Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio mocking Trump resurfaced.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump encouraged his supporters to purchase watches to support his presidential campaign:
"The Official Trump Watch Collection is here, and these Watches are truly special — You're going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift."
"Don't wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!"
Trump shared a link to a website where those interested could purchase a limited edition Trump watch—of which there are only 147 pieces, each costing a whopping $100,000.
You can see his post and the watch below.
Not long afterward, an old quote from Rubio resurfaced that captures the essence of Trump's latest grift perfectly.
In February 2016, Rubio and Trump were fierce competitors for the Republican presidential nomination, with Rubio still scrambling to convince voters that Trump was an unreliable "con man."
This led to a fiery exchange during a televised debate where Rubio pointed at Trump and declared:
“Here’s the guy that inherited $200 million. If he hadn’t inherited $200 million, you know where he’d be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”
You can watch the moment in the video below.
Rubio's quote has aged perfectly—and many were quick to criticize Trump's latest effort to fleece his supporters.
In the face of an extensive array of federal and state charges, Trump finds himself grappling with a towering mountain of legal bills.
To fund his legal defense, Trump has consistently turned to financial contributions from his supporters. Over the course of the past two years, he has tapped into the financial resources of a political action committee under his control, the Save America PAC.
Originally established in 2020 as a rallying point for his baseless allegations of election fraud, this leadership PAC has remained predominantly fueled by donations from grassroots supporters. Even before his entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the Save America PAC was channeling funds to cover Trump's legal fees.
While legal experts contend that this fundraising practice likely adheres to legal norms, it inevitably raises ethical concerns about the manner in which Trump interacts with his donors.