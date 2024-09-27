Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Old Rubio Debate Zinger Ripping Trump Resurfaces After Trump Launches $100k Watch Grift

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
YouTube/CNN

After Donald Trump started hawking $100k "Trump" watches, the perfect old clip of Marco Rubio mocking Trump during a debate resurfaced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 27, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After former President Donald Trump started hawking $100K "Trump" watches, the perfect old clip of Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio mocking Trump resurfaced.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump encouraged his supporters to purchase watches to support his presidential campaign:

"The Official Trump Watch Collection is here, and these Watches are truly special — You're going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift."
"Don't wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!"

Trump shared a link to a website where those interested could purchase a limited edition Trump watch—of which there are only 147 pieces, each costing a whopping $100,000.

You can see his post and the watch below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's Truth Social post@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Screenshot of limited edition Trump watchgettrumpwatches.com

Not long afterward, an old quote from Rubio resurfaced that captures the essence of Trump's latest grift perfectly.

In February 2016, Rubio and Trump were fierce competitors for the Republican presidential nomination, with Rubio still scrambling to convince voters that Trump was an unreliable "con man."

This led to a fiery exchange during a televised debate where Rubio pointed at Trump and declared:

“Here’s the guy that inherited $200 million. If he hadn’t inherited $200 million, you know where he’d be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Rubio's quote has aged perfectly—and many were quick to criticize Trump's latest effort to fleece his supporters.



In the face of an extensive array of federal and state charges, Trump finds himself grappling with a towering mountain of legal bills.

To fund his legal defense, Trump has consistently turned to financial contributions from his supporters. Over the course of the past two years, he has tapped into the financial resources of a political action committee under his control, the Save America PAC.

Originally established in 2020 as a rallying point for his baseless allegations of election fraud, this leadership PAC has remained predominantly fueled by donations from grassroots supporters. Even before his entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the Save America PAC was channeling funds to cover Trump's legal fees.

While legal experts contend that this fundraising practice likely adheres to legal norms, it inevitably raises ethical concerns about the manner in which Trump interacts with his donors.

Latest News

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

More from News/2024-election

Woman covering face with one hand out of embarrassment
tabitha turner/Unsplash

Scandalous Yet Funny Secrets People Are Keeping From Their Partners

Couples who've been together a long time reach a point in their relationship where nothing is sacred, and they think they know everything about the other person.

With long-earned trust and devotion to one another, there are no secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Mark Robinson
@Acyn/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Was Asked If He'll 'Pull' Mark Robinson Endorsement After Scandal—And His Response Is Peak Trump

Former President Donald Trump was criticized for playing dumb when asked if he'll "pull" his endorsement of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in the wake of revelations about Robinson's racial and sexual comments.

Robinson—who polls show trails behind Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the current Attorney General—pledged last week to stay in the governor's race despite a CNN report alleging he made explicit racial and sexual comments on an online message board, stating he won’t be pushed out by "salacious tabloid lies."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Steve Jakubowski on Jeopardy!
ABC

A 'Hot Priest' Just Went Viral After Competing On 'Jeopardy!'—And Viewers Are Fanning Themselves

Jeopardy! fans enjoyed some serious eye candy when 29-year-old Father Steve Jakubowski, a Catholic priest from Austin, Texas, appeared on the program and had everyone swooning.

Jakubowski was one of the three contestants on the trivia game show’s September 19th episode, and was quite the sight in his priestly robes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
@jamestalarico/X; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Democrat Lays Out How Trump & Vance Would React If They 'Met Jesus Today'—And Yep, That Tracks

Texas State Democratic Representative James Talarico laid out in a powerful speech how former President Donald Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, and Christian nationalists are the antithesis of Jesus Christ—and pointed out how they'd likely react if they were to meet him today.

Despite his adultery, dishonesty, criminal behavior, and other personal shortcomings, Trump claims to be a Christian and has actively sought the support of the evangelical community. He has delivered on his pledges to appoint conservative Christian judges to senior positions, a move that has been instrumental in restricting women’s reproductive rights and solidifying his base.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @sundayfunday74
@sundayfunday74/TikTok

TikToker Sounds Off After Hearing Ad In Arizona Telling Women To Let Husbands 'Vote For Your Household'

TikToker @sundayfunday sounded the alarm in a viral video, recounting the moment she heard an ad in the bathroom during a recent Arizona Cardinals game encouraging women to let their husbands "vote for your household" instead of casting their own votes.

She recalled:

Keep ReadingShow less